North Fork Farm Home to Hops-Growing Operation For Sale

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A 20-acre North Fork farm with a new barn has just been put on the market at $1,099,000, listed exclusively with Joseph Di Vello of Century 21 – Albertson Realty in Southold.

The agriculturally preserved property at 10765 Route 48 in Mattituck has been home to a hop-growing operation. Craft Master Hops, reportedly Long Island’s largest organic hop farm and one of the largest in the state, has been the owner-operator since 2016. It is unclear why the company is selling.

“There is significant capital investment made here including trellising and other hop-growing infrastructure,” Di Vello explains, though it can be removed upon request.

“The soil has been worked thoroughly prior to planting hops and drip tape irrigation has been ran throughout the farm so one can step in and be ready to plant immediately,” he says.

A 7,200-square-foot barn was recently built on a concrete steel reinforced slab and even features a commercial walk-in refrigerator. It “would cost a fortune to construct in today’s inflationary economy,” Di Vello points out.

The 20.17-acre farmland offers an industrial electric hookup with a 600-amp capacity and the barn is currently equipped with a 400-amp service. There is also a functioning well with PVC irrigation run to every row.

Since Suffolk County preserved the land by purchasing the development rights it is “extremely affordable compared to other farms in the area,” Di Vello says.

Centrally located, the parcel boasts 1,200 feet of road frontage, “perfect for agritainment, livestock or any other agricultural practice,” according to the listing.

“The farm is just a stone’s throw from the beach,” Di Vello adds.

[Listing: 10765 Route 48, Mattituck | Brokers: Joseph Di Vello, Century 21 – Albertson Realty] GMAP