North Fork Open Houses: A Greenport Getaway And More

As far as North Fork open houses go, be sure on Sunday afternoon to check out this Greenport home, suited for a summer boating lifestyle. Located at 340 Robinson Road, on the market for $2.2 million with Alexis Veryzer of NOFO Real Estate, this waterfront space is quite delightful.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are at the heart of the Sterling Harbor space. With an open floor plan and a fireplace in the living room, guests will have no problem enjoying the views from indoors through the sliding doors in the winter. In the warmer months, the featured 150 feet of water frontage on the 0.5-acre property, oversized dock and balcony with panoramic visibility will be more than enough outdoor space.

This home is centrally located, minutes from beaches, downtown and local wineries.

It will be shown Sunday, June 12 from 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Looking for South Fork open houses? Click here.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

53 Dune Drive Unit 53, Jamesport

Price: $999,000

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here →

15 Kimberly Court, Baiting Hollow

Price: $639,000

Broker: Susan Berkoski, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 11, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here →

680 Duck Pond Road, Cutchogue

Price: $1.195 million

Broker: Valerie Goode, Colony Realty

Sunday, June 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

65 Grove Road, Southold

Price: $729,990

Brokers: Thomas Uhlinger and Dorothy Waxman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, June 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

745 Golfview, East Marion

Price: $2.15 million

Broker: M.Monica Novo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, June 12, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here →