Must-See Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As we close on another month of the year, we are that much closer to the peak season in the Hamptons. This waterfront Dune Road property, one of the many Hamptons open houses this weekend, is just what you need to make this summer your best yet.

Located at 214 Dune Road in Quogue Village, this house is for sale with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $15.5 million.

The 8,038 square feet of living space includes six bedrooms, including a primary suite with an oceanfront balcony and eight and a half bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen is the perfect place to make your summer dinners and in the colder seasons, the two gas fireplaces will have buyers covered.

A guest cottage with a half bath, kitchen and outdoor shower can also be found on the 1.4-acre property. There is also a heated pool and spa and a direct walkway to the sandy beach and ocean. Plus, views of the Penniman Creek and conserved dunes encompass the beauty of this island all in one space.

This home will be shown, Saturday, April 30 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



16 Jordan Drive, Watermill

Price: $6.25 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $10.75 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

225 W. Prospect Street, Southampton

Price: $5.25 million

Broker: Sandra Liveric, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 30, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Waters Edge Drive, Quogue Village

Price: $5.95 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

47 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Cynthia F Kolbenheyer, Corcoran

Saturday, April 30, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

18 & 20 Egypt Lane, East Hampton

Price: $7.495 million

Broker: Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

64 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $7.85 million

Brokers: Lauren A Battista and Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 30, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

24 & 26 Far Pond Road, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $6.89 million

Brokers: Laura Nigro and Carl Nigro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

35 Homans Avenue, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $7.95 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, May 1, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs

Price: $1.529 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, May 1, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->