Must-See Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

As we close on another month of the year, we are that much closer to the peak season in the Hamptons. This waterfront Dune Road property, one of the many Hamptons open houses this weekend, is just what you need to make this summer your best yet.

Located at 214 Dune Road in Quogue Village, this house is for sale with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $15.5 million.

The 8,038 square feet of living space includes six bedrooms, including a primary suite with an oceanfront balcony and eight and a half bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen is the perfect place to make your summer dinners and in the colder seasons, the two gas fireplaces will have buyers covered.

A guest cottage with a half bath, kitchen and outdoor shower can also be found on the 1.4-acre property. There is also a heated pool and spa and a direct walkway to the sandy beach and ocean. Plus, views of the Penniman Creek and conserved dunes encompass the beauty of this island all in one space.

This home will be shown, Saturday, April 30 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

16 Jordan Drive, Watermill
Price: $6.25 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $10.75 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

225 W. Prospect Street, Southampton
Price: $5.25 million
Broker: Sandra Liveric, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 30, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

1 Waters Edge Drive, Quogue Village
Price: $5.95 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
47 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Cynthia F Kolbenheyer, Corcoran
Saturday, April 30, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

18 & 20 Egypt Lane, East Hampton
Price: $7.495 million
Broker: Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

64 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $7.85 million
Brokers: Lauren A Battista and Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 30, 1 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

24 & 26 Far Pond Road, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $6.89 million
Brokers: Laura Nigro and Carl Nigro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

35 Homans Avenue, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $7.95 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, May 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs
Price: $1.529 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, May 1, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
