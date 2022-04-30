This Weekend’s Open Houses on the North Fork

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

May a new home be in your future? Check out this Mattituck listing and enter the new month with a new property.

Placed at 1475 Cox Neck Road in Mattituck, this is running for $949,000 and is represented by Jennifer Arena and Denice Lara from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Three bedrooms and two newly renovated bathrooms deck out the interior. The kitchen features steel appliances and a wet bar. Additionally, a new roof, windows and central air have been installed. The best part of this 0.76-acre property, however, is the short distance to the beach or Love Lane. The thorough renovation will be done just in time for a North Fork summer.

This home will be shown on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for a home on the South Fork? We have you covered there too.

Other open houses on the North Fork this weekend:

10 N Midway Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.375 million

Broker: Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 30, 12 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

207 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $799,99

Broker: Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 30, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1246 Main Road, Jamesport

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1260 The Crescent, East Marion

Price: $799,999

Broker: Eligio Ochoa Lopez, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->