Before celebrating mom this weekend, be sure to check out these must-see Hamptons open houses. First, have a look at this recently built Southampton home with a pool, tennis court and close to a bay beach. The home at 141 Middle Pond Road is listed for $4.495 million. Meegan Darby from Corcoran has this new listing.

With six bedrooms including a master suite with its own fireplace, space is in abundance. An additional study, chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, a great room, formal dining room, and a three-season room are all present.

Completing the 5,800 square feet is a finished lower level, housing a wet bar and infrared sauna. Some other amenities include energy-efficient appliances, a smart home system with Lutron automatic shades and 10 kilowatts of solar installation.

Outside on the 1.4-acre property, there is a heated free-form pool, koi pond and sunken deco turf tennis court. As part of the Sandringham Beach community, buyers can access a neighborhood beach, but are not far from the ocean, or Southampton Village.

This home is being shown Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Looking for a home on the North Fork? Check out our list Saturday morning.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



20 Ridge Road, Wainscott

Price: $3.399 million

Broker: Stephanie Handley

Friday, May 6, 12 – 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

69 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.795 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and JP Foster, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton

Price: $6.1 million

Brokers: Nicholas B. Brown and Marguerite Davidowicz, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

25 Bridge Hill Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.5 million

Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Katie Lane, Amagansett

Price: $4.75 million

Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 7, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

27 Palma Terrace, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Timothy Kelly and Martha Gundersen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Country Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.249 million

Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $10.75 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.295 million

Brokers: Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

11 Larboard Drive, North Sea

Price: $2.45 million

Broker: Marta Bubka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Montauk Highway, Quogue Village

Price: $1.985 million

Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

25 Rolling Woods Court, Wainscott

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoran

Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Bridge Hill Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.69 million

Broker: Taleb Adla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 7, 2 – 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->