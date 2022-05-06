Before celebrating mom this weekend, be sure to check out these must-see Hamptons open houses. First, have a look at this recently built Southampton home with a pool, tennis court and close to a bay beach. The home at 141 Middle Pond Road is listed for $4.495 million. Meegan Darby from Corcoran has this new listing.
With six bedrooms including a master suite with its own fireplace, space is in abundance. An additional study, chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, a great room, formal dining room, and a three-season room are all present.
Completing the 5,800 square feet is a finished lower level, housing a wet bar and infrared sauna. Some other amenities include energy-efficient appliances, a smart home system with Lutron automatic shades and 10 kilowatts of solar installation.
Outside on the 1.4-acre property, there is a heated free-form pool, koi pond and sunken deco turf tennis court. As part of the Sandringham Beach community, buyers can access a neighborhood beach, but are not far from the ocean, or Southampton Village.
This home is being shown Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Looking for a home on the North Fork? Check out our list Saturday morning.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
20 Ridge Road, Wainscott
Price: $3.399 million
Broker: Stephanie Handley
Friday, May 6, 12 – 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
69 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.795 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and JP Foster, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->
16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton
Price: $6.1 million
Brokers: Nicholas B. Brown and Marguerite Davidowicz, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
25 Bridge Hill Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $4.5 million
Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
2 Katie Lane, Amagansett
Price: $4.75 million
Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 7, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
27 Palma Terrace, East Hampton
Price: $5.495 million
Brokers: Timothy Kelly and Martha Gundersen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
8 Country Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.249 million
Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $10.75 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.295 million
Brokers: Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
11 Larboard Drive, North Sea
Price: $2.45 million
Broker: Marta Bubka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, 12 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
121 Montauk Highway, Quogue Village
Price: $1.985 million
Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
25 Rolling Woods Court, Wainscott
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoran
Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
21 Bridge Hill Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.69 million
Broker: Taleb Adla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 7, 2 – 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->