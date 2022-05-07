Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: A Simple Shelter Island Cottage

By
0
comments
Posted on
North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

A home to make your own is in reach this weekend. Placed at 10 North Midway Road on Shelter Island, a romantic cottage awaits its next owner. Linda McCarthy from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is representing this property, listed for $1.375 million.

With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this space serves as the perfect spot for a smaller family looking to live on the east end. In addition to other basic amenities, a detached two-car garage has copious amounts of storage.

What makes this house special, however, is the separate 2,500-square-foot workshop/studio promoting creativity and inspiration on a beautiful part of the island. Plus, with 1.9 acres of land, there is room to take in the natural beauty.

Come claim this space before the summer season arrives. It will be shown on Saturday, May 7, from 12 – 1 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? We’ve got you covered. 

Other North Fork 0pen houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

11003 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2 Indianwood Court, Wading River
Price: $989,000
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

3 Seagull Road, Shelter Island
Price: $2.35 million
Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

295 Vista Place, Cutchogue
Price: $949,999
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

225 Cliff Road, Wading River
Price: $1.1 million
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Sunday, May 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

220 Miami Avenue, Peconic
Rent Property
Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, May 8, 1 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

225 5th Street, Laurel
Rent Property
Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, May 8, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites