North Fork Open Houses: A Simple Shelter Island Cottage

A home to make your own is in reach this weekend. Placed at 10 North Midway Road on Shelter Island, a romantic cottage awaits its next owner. Linda McCarthy from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is representing this property, listed for $1.375 million.
With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this space serves as the perfect spot for a smaller family looking to live on the east end. In addition to other basic amenities, a detached two-car garage has copious amounts of storage.
What makes this house special, however, is the separate 2,500-square-foot workshop/studio promoting creativity and inspiration on a beautiful part of the island. Plus, with 1.9 acres of land, there is room to take in the natural beauty.
Come claim this space before the summer season arrives. It will be shown on Saturday, May 7, from 12 – 1 p.m.
Other North Fork 0pen houses this weekend:
11003 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 1 p.m.
2 Indianwood Court, Wading River
Price: $989,000
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
3 Seagull Road, Shelter Island
Price: $2.35 million
Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
295 Vista Place, Cutchogue
Price: $949,999
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
225 Cliff Road, Wading River
Price: $1.1 million
Broker: Douglas Elliman
Sunday, May 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
220 Miami Avenue, Peconic
Rent Property
Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, May 8, 1 – 2 p.m.
225 5th Street, Laurel
Rent Property
Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, May 8, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
