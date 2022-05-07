North Fork Open Houses: A Simple Shelter Island Cottage

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A home to make your own is in reach this weekend. Placed at 10 North Midway Road on Shelter Island, a romantic cottage awaits its next owner. Linda McCarthy from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is representing this property, listed for $1.375 million.

With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this space serves as the perfect spot for a smaller family looking to live on the east end. In addition to other basic amenities, a detached two-car garage has copious amounts of storage.

What makes this house special, however, is the separate 2,500-square-foot workshop/studio promoting creativity and inspiration on a beautiful part of the island. Plus, with 1.9 acres of land, there is room to take in the natural beauty.

Come claim this space before the summer season arrives. It will be shown on Saturday, May 7, from 12 – 1 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? We’ve got you covered.

Other North Fork 0pen houses this weekend:



11003 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Indianwood Court, Wading River

Price: $989,000

Broker: Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Seagull Road, Shelter Island

Price: $2.35 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

295 Vista Place, Cutchogue

Price: $949,999

Broker: Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

225 Cliff Road, Wading River

Price: $1.1 million

Broker: Douglas Elliman

Sunday, May 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

220 Miami Avenue, Peconic

Rent Property

Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, May 8, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

225 5th Street, Laurel

Rent Property

Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, May 8, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->