With several Hamptons open houses being held this weekend, it is the perfect time to check out a beautiful East Hampton ranch. Located at 29 Glade Road in Springs, this $1.995 million home is on the market with Jeff Banatey, Nick Riback and Jared Sellman of The Corcoran Group.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open floor plan make this home perfectly suited for a family looking to settle down out east. The renovated kitchen features all new appliances and the formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace. On the lower level of the home, buyers can enjoy a finished basement, family room, and a new full-sized washer and dryer.

The 2,500-square-foot interior is just the beginning, considering the 16-by-32-foot pool, the updated white cedar shingle siding and the brand-new galvanized steel roof. And if that’s not enough, the home has a central air system and is centrally located to East Hampton Village and Amagansett’s Main Street.

The home will be shown Saturday, June 11 from 12 to 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



11 Larboard Drive, North Sea

Price: $2.45 million

Brokers: Marta Bubka and David Donohue, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

20 Mashomuch Drive, North Haven VIllage

Price: $4.7 million

Brokers: Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic and Andrey Trigubovich, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

76 Camberly Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

163 Atlantic Ave, Amagansett

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffery C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

24 Cedar Lane, Remsenburg

Price: $4 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

1 Waters Edge Drive, Quogue Village

Price: $5.95 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.975 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

41 Hildreth Place, Springs

Price: $1.3 million

Broker: Jennifer Linick, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

858 Old Sag Harbor, Water Mill

Price: $70,000 Rental Price

Brokers: Cristina Matos and Michael Petersohn, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 11, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

75 David Whites Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.695 million

Broker: Susan Kelly Schmidgall, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

