With several Hamptons open houses being held this weekend, it is the perfect time to check out a beautiful East Hampton ranch. Located at 29 Glade Road in Springs, this $1.995 million home is on the market with Jeff Banatey, Nick Riback and Jared Sellman of The Corcoran Group.
Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open floor plan make this home perfectly suited for a family looking to settle down out east. The renovated kitchen features all new appliances and the formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace. On the lower level of the home, buyers can enjoy a finished basement, family room, and a new full-sized washer and dryer.
The 2,500-square-foot interior is just the beginning, considering the 16-by-32-foot pool, the updated white cedar shingle siding and the brand-new galvanized steel roof. And if that’s not enough, the home has a central air system and is centrally located to East Hampton Village and Amagansett’s Main Street.
The home will be shown Saturday, June 11 from 12 to 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
