This weekend is a great time to check out a fully renovated Noyac home. Located at 38 Chestnut Street, this property is listed for $1.295 million with Linda Batiancela of Town & Country Real Estate.
With two bedrooms and one and a half baths, this cottage in Pine Neck has everything a buyer could need. The kitchen is perfect for any home chef with Caesarstone counters, a Krauss sink plus Viking and Bosch appliances. In the living room, a wood-burning fireplace and two seven-foot windows with remote Hunter Douglas shades provide for the perfect place to spend time throughout all seasons.
Some other amenities include central air with a Carrier Extra Quiet compressor and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Outside, on the 0.12-acre property, there is a detached garage, pebble walkways, bluestone patios, an outdoor shower and Emerald arborvitae and Leyland cypress surrounding the space.
Plus, it’s close to the beach and a short drive to Sag Harbor Village.
This home will be shown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April, 22 and 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
5 Bay Road, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $2.45 million
Broker: Cynthia R Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, April 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
49 Windward, East Hampton
Price: $2.745 million
Broker: Deirdre Jowers, Corcoran
Friday, April 22, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
11 Breeze Hill Road, East Hampton
Price: $5.395 million
Broker: Paula S Butler, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
7 Cooper Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.1 million
Broker: Irena Grant, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
20 Union Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $13.495 million
Broker: Rima Mardoyan Smyth, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
55 Long Woods Lane, Springs
Price: $1.649 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
173 Davids Lane, Watermill
Price: $15.995 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
72, 74, 66, 63 Louse Point Road, East Hampton
Price: $20 million
Brokers: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 23, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges!
34 High Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.7 million
Brokers: Lawrence Ingolia and Jonathan Smith, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 23, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
69 Halsey Street, Southampton Village
Price: $2.795 million
Brokers: Brenda Giufurta and Alexander Pisa, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
2244 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.6 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
609 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.995 million
Brokers: Lewis Apito and Peter Hallock, Corcoran
Saturday, April 23, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
148 Jobs Lane, Water Mill
Price: $7,999,999
Brokers: Justin Agnello, James Keogh and Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->