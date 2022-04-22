Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This weekend is a great time to check out a fully renovated Noyac home. Located at 38 Chestnut Street, this property is listed for $1.295 million with Linda Batiancela of Town & Country Real Estate.

With two bedrooms and one and a half baths, this cottage in Pine Neck has everything a buyer could need. The kitchen is perfect for any home chef with Caesarstone counters, a Krauss sink plus Viking and Bosch appliances. In the living room, a wood-burning fireplace and two seven-foot windows with remote Hunter Douglas shades provide for the perfect place to spend time throughout all seasons.

Some other amenities include central air with a Carrier Extra Quiet compressor and ceiling fans throughout the home.

Outside, on the 0.12-acre property, there is a detached garage, pebble walkways, bluestone patios, an outdoor shower and Emerald arborvitae and Leyland cypress surrounding the space.

Plus, it’s close to the beach and a short drive to Sag Harbor Village.

This home will be shown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April, 22 and 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



5 Bay Road, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $2.45 million

Broker: Cynthia R Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, April 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

49 Windward, East Hampton

Price: $2.745 million

Broker: Deirdre Jowers, Corcoran

Friday, April 22, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

11 Breeze Hill Road, East Hampton

Price: $5.395 million

Broker: Paula S Butler, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

7 Cooper Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.1 million

Broker: Irena Grant, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

20 Union Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $13.495 million

Broker: Rima Mardoyan Smyth, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs

Price: $1.649 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

173 Davids Lane, Watermill

Price: $15.995 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

72, 74, 66, 63 Louse Point Road, East Hampton

Price: $20 million

Brokers: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 23, 12 – 2 p.m.

34 High Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.7 million

Brokers: Lawrence Ingolia and Jonathan Smith, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 23, 12 – 2 p.m.

69 Halsey Street, Southampton Village

Price: $2.795 million

Brokers: Brenda Giufurta and Alexander Pisa, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

2244 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.6 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

609 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.995 million

Brokers: Lewis Apito and Peter Hallock, Corcoran

Saturday, April 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

148 Jobs Lane, Water Mill

Price: $7,999,999

Brokers: Justin Agnello, James Keogh and Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

