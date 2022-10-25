House of the Day

Chalet-Style Mattituck House With B&B Potential Lists for Under $3 Million

By
0
comments
Posted on
North Fork, Mattituck
The chalet-style house at 2905 Arbor Lane in Mattituck is listed for $2.995 million.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

In Mattituck on the North Fork, a chalet-style house with 10,000 square feet of living space hit the market earlier this month for $2.995 million. Set on five gated acres overlooking vineyards, the unique home with resort-like amenities can serve as a family compound or even an income-producing retreat.

“The property is absolutely incredible. It truly feels like a resort and is set up perfectly to serve as an idyllic family compound or even a high-end bed-and-breakfast,” says Kristy Naddell of Douglas Elliman, who has the listing at 2905 Arbor Lane. “With vineyard views, endless amenities, and a location near to the best of all the North Fork has to offer, you couldn’t ask for more in a dream home.”

The main home offers two primary suites — one that is particularly large — two en suite bedrooms and a fifth bonus room/office.

North Fork, Mattituck
The primary suiteCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

“The primary suite is stunning, sprawling 1,700 square feet, with its own separate entrance, laundry room and kitchenette, plus added luxuries including a private living room, double-sided fireplace and huge bathroom with a free-standing tub, walk-in shower and double sinks.”

The second primary bedroom features a gas fireplace and an en suite bedroom with a clawfoot tub, as well as a valuables safe and a large closet.

Built in 2003, but updated in 2021, the entry foyer features a grand staircase and access to the sunken living room with its 30-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. The chef’s, eat-in kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances. A sunroom also has a wood-burning fireplace, as well as access to the outdoors.

There is a brand new, heated, saltwater gunite pool with a sun deck and is surrounded by a marble patio overlooking lush gardens. It is complemented by a saltwater hot tub and a nearby firepit.

There is not only a pool outside — the lower level feature an indoor heated pool that can be enjoyed year-round with a desert-air temperature regulating system. A cabana bathroom is nearby.

North Fork, Mattituck
The indoor pool that can be enjoyed year-round.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

There is also a game room, a gym, a sauna and a wine room lounge with storage for 110 bottles on the lower level, which has outside access.

The house has a commercial heating system, a reverse osmosis water filtration, a well filtration system, radiant heat throughout home in each room and each bath, and a four-zone air conditioning system. Other amenities include a full house generator, smart home technology, a camera/security/music system, a central vacuum and in-ground sprinklers.

There is a two-car garage attached to the main house.

However, the expansive property is also home to a 2,700-square-foot accessory building with a 15-car garage/workshop that has radiant heat. There is also an organic garden and meditation shed on the property.

Located down a long driveway, the house is just a short distance to both downtown Mattituck and some of the best North Fork beaches.

The annual real estate taxes are $35,628.

[Listing: 2905 Arbor Lane, Mattituck | Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

North Fork, Mattituck
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
The wine loungeCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
The game roomCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
The gymCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
North Fork, Mattituck
The chalet-style house at 2905 Arbor Lane in Mattituck is listed for $2.995 million.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty
North Fork, Mattituck
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

 

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites