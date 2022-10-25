Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In Mattituck on the North Fork, a chalet-style house with 10,000 square feet of living space hit the market earlier this month for $2.995 million. Set on five gated acres overlooking vineyards, the unique home with resort-like amenities can serve as a family compound or even an income-producing retreat.

“The property is absolutely incredible. It truly feels like a resort and is set up perfectly to serve as an idyllic family compound or even a high-end bed-and-breakfast,” says Kristy Naddell of Douglas Elliman, who has the listing at 2905 Arbor Lane. “With vineyard views, endless amenities, and a location near to the best of all the North Fork has to offer, you couldn’t ask for more in a dream home.”

The main home offers two primary suites — one that is particularly large — two en suite bedrooms and a fifth bonus room/office.

“The primary suite is stunning, sprawling 1,700 square feet, with its own separate entrance, laundry room and kitchenette, plus added luxuries including a private living room, double-sided fireplace and huge bathroom with a free-standing tub, walk-in shower and double sinks.”

The second primary bedroom features a gas fireplace and an en suite bedroom with a clawfoot tub, as well as a valuables safe and a large closet.

Built in 2003, but updated in 2021, the entry foyer features a grand staircase and access to the sunken living room with its 30-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. The chef’s, eat-in kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances. A sunroom also has a wood-burning fireplace, as well as access to the outdoors.

There is a brand new, heated, saltwater gunite pool with a sun deck and is surrounded by a marble patio overlooking lush gardens. It is complemented by a saltwater hot tub and a nearby firepit.

There is not only a pool outside — the lower level feature an indoor heated pool that can be enjoyed year-round with a desert-air temperature regulating system. A cabana bathroom is nearby.

There is also a game room, a gym, a sauna and a wine room lounge with storage for 110 bottles on the lower level, which has outside access.

The house has a commercial heating system, a reverse osmosis water filtration, a well filtration system, radiant heat throughout home in each room and each bath, and a four-zone air conditioning system. Other amenities include a full house generator, smart home technology, a camera/security/music system, a central vacuum and in-ground sprinklers.

There is a two-car garage attached to the main house.

However, the expansive property is also home to a 2,700-square-foot accessory building with a 15-car garage/workshop that has radiant heat. There is also an organic garden and meditation shed on the property.

Located down a long driveway, the house is just a short distance to both downtown Mattituck and some of the best North Fork beaches.

The annual real estate taxes are $35,628.

[Listing: 2905 Arbor Lane, Mattituck | Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

