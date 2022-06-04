Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new month, new North Fork open houses, like one in Cutchogue. Located at 600 Harbor Lane, this home is on the market for $1.9 million with Erica Kelly of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property includes four bedrooms, three with Cathedral Ceilings, and three bathrooms. Some other interior amenities include a sunroom, grand living room, cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room, a renovated kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace.

On the exterior of the 1.05-acre property, there are two closeby bay access points, plus a solar-heated, semi-inground pool surrounded by a deck.

Extra storage and functionality can be found in the three-car garage or in the office and laundry room.

North Fork open houses this weekend:



595 Navy Street, Orient

Price: $1.389 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here →

240 Silver Colt Road, Cutchogue

Price: $749,000

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

1207 Birds Eye Road, Orient

Price: $3.199 million

Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here →

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $2.1 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

3265 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue

Price: $2.1 million

Broker: Phyllis Caldwell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 5, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here →

18 Tall Tree Circle, Jamesport

Price: $1.299 million

Broker: Mary Binder, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 5, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here →

1685 Lands End Road, Orient

Price: $2.25 million

Broker: Stephen Carl, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →