A New Month, Some New Open Houses in the Hamptons

open houses in the Hamptons
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Kick off this month’s home search with some new open houses in the Hamptons, including a recently built Bridgehampton home, located at 658 Millstone Road. Priced at $7.25 million, this home is represented by Christoper J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.

With seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, this home has space for everyone. The 9,369 square feet of space comprises two modern aesthetic floors and a finished lower level.

On the first floor, buyers are welcomed into the home through a double-height grand foyer into a large great room with a see-through glass fireplace. There is also an oversized chef’s kitchen with professional appliances, and a center island with solid stone countertop dining.

There is a primary suite on the second floor with another fireplace, overlooking the grounds and outdoor patio of this 2.8-acre property..

The home will be shown Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, from 12 until  2 p.m.

More open houses in the Hamptons this weekend:

open houses in the Hamptons
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

56 North Woods Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.295 million
Broker: Michael Riemerschmid, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here →

open houses in the Hamptons
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

5 Rogers Court, Noyac
Price: $5.795 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill
Price: $6.7 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Corcoran

50 Midhampton Avenue, Quogue
Price: $2.6 million
Brokers: Rober Murray and Amanda Murray, Corcoran
Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Corcoran

46 White Oak Lane, Southampton
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: James K. Peyton and John Frageskos, Corcoran
Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.85 million
Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

121 Montauk Highway, Quogue Village
Price: $1.985 million
Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 4, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton
Price: $5.95 million
Brokers: Erin Hand and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 4, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $4.599 million
Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here →

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of

5 Vans Scoys Path East, East Hampton
Price: $2.1 million
Brokers: Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran
Sunday, June 5, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here →

Looking for a home elsewhere on the East End? Every Saturday morning, we post a list of open houses on the North Fork too. Click here.

