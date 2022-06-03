A New Month, Some New Open Houses in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Kick off this month’s home search with some new open houses in the Hamptons, including a recently built Bridgehampton home, located at 658 Millstone Road. Priced at $7.25 million, this home is represented by Christoper J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.

With seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, this home has space for everyone. The 9,369 square feet of space comprises two modern aesthetic floors and a finished lower level.

On the first floor, buyers are welcomed into the home through a double-height grand foyer into a large great room with a see-through glass fireplace. There is also an oversized chef’s kitchen with professional appliances, and a center island with solid stone countertop dining.

There is a primary suite on the second floor with another fireplace, overlooking the grounds and outdoor patio of this 2.8-acre property..

The home will be shown Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, from 12 until 2 p.m.

More open houses in the Hamptons this weekend:



56 North Woods Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3.295 million

Broker: Michael Riemerschmid, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

5 Rogers Court, Noyac

Price: $5.795 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill

Price: $6.7 million

Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

50 Midhampton Avenue, Quogue

Price: $2.6 million

Brokers: Rober Murray and Amanda Murray, Corcoran

Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

46 White Oak Lane, Southampton

Price: $3.995 million

Brokers: James K. Peyton and John Frageskos, Corcoran

Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.85 million

Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

121 Montauk Highway, Quogue Village

Price: $1.985 million

Broker: Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton

Price: $5.95 million

Brokers: Erin Hand and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 4, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $4.599 million

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

5 Vans Scoys Path East, East Hampton

Price: $2.1 million

Brokers: Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran

Sunday, June 5, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Looking for a home elsewhere on the East End? Every Saturday morning, we post a list of open houses on the North Fork too. Click here.