Mattituck’s East on Main Restaurant Business Lists for Sale

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

East on Main, a highly-visible restaurant in Mattituck, is up for grabs. The business, not the building, is for sale with Frederick Markham and Maureen Orientale of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty on the North Fork.

“The North Fork has given birth to many restaurants, some have survived the last three years and others have not. East on Main is a survivor, and a successful one,” says Markham of the listing at 10560 Route 25, otherwise known as Main Road.

The asking price is $325,000.

“East on Main is a solid growing establishment that offers a winning menu with a warm and welcoming team. The interior is an eclectic display of farm-to-table memorabilia — a time warp, as part of the restaurant is perhaps one of the few large private catering rooms on the North Fork. The building and systems have had multiple upgrades recently that the new owners will benefit from.”

The approximately 200-seat restaurant has “excellent exposure,” the listing points out, on a 0.77-acre lot across from the shopping plaza that is home to Renee’s, Starbucks, the movie theater and more.

There are several spaces for dining inside the restaurant building — the main dining room, a tavern and a special occasional hall, as well as seasonal outdoor dining. Plus, the commercial kitchen is fully-functioning and spacious with no leases on the equipment.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.