PepsiCo Exec Mauro Porcini Buys Custom Build in the Hamptons

Mauro Porcini, the senior Vice President and chief design officer at PepsiCo, has just completed a custom build in Southampton.

Porcini closed on 233 North Magee Street back on June 30, 2023, for $4,690,975. Douglas Elliman’s Priscilla Holloway repped both sides of the deal.

PepsiCo’s first-ever Chief Design Officer and the 2022 Laureate of The American Prize for Design, Porcini worked closely with the seller and builder Mazi Holdings to create the property of his dreams with customizations such as a Barbie pink tennis court, an oversized kitchen island and an Italian pizza oven.

“Our Southampton house is a personal sanctuary, where we enjoy precious time with our family, our close friends and our dogs,” Porcini said in a statement. According to his website, he shares the home with his wife, Carlotta, their daughter Beatrice, and two Pomeranians.”We love to cook and entertain. The heart of the house is the huge open space seamlessly connecting the living room, dining room and kitchen, with its giant island designed to inspire conversations blended with good food and wine.”

After all, Porcini has been leading a new approach for PepsiCo’s brands, which include Pepsi, Lay’s, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Sodastream, Doritos, Cheetos and more.

The 6,500-square-foot house is located in the heart of Southampton Village. Features include a primary bedroom suite and four additional bedrooms, all with generous closets and en suite bathrooms The fully finished lower level with a gym, media room, wine cellar and recreational space.

The living space extends outside with a patio that holds an oversized table, a grill and a pizza oven. In addition to a pool, there are two outdoor fireplaces and even an outdoor bed. “Every detail is designed to enhance and celebrate the rituality of people connecting with people,” Porcini said.

“The style of the house is modern, but infused with warmth in every element, from furniture to decorations, from materials to color selections,” he continued. “The 9-by-9-foot pink, translucent chandelier, custom designed by the artist Jacopo Foggini in Italy, is the visual catalyst of the living area, overlooking a huge, 19-foot high library, a dream that I had since I was a child. We adore books, we love to read them, we love the smell of their paper, and we love to look at them, in their multiple colors and patterns.”

The tennis court, painted pink and light blue, is surrounded by light wood and trees,” which he said is “there to remind us every day of three pillars of our lifestyle: the fun of sport, the energy of every unexpected design choice, and finally the connections and conversations that sport and design always enable.”

Check out more photos below.

