Is Mischa Barton Buying in Bishops Pond?

Mischa Barton, the actress, has been spotted house hunting in Southampton with Elliman broker Aaron Curti. Barton, who stars in the soon-to-be-released supernatural horror film The Toybox with Denise Richards, is best known for her former show The O.C. She currently has family homes in London, Los Angeles and New York, but may be looking to add to her property portfolio, taking a look at several properties in Southampton recently. The trio then headed to dinner at Tutto il Giorno in Southampton, which is owned by Donna Karan's daughter Gabby Karan de Felice.

We say: go for it, Mischa! Bishops Pond condos are great and low-maintenance, and you'll love Southampton.