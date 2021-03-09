Modern $2.75 Million Farmhouse on Bucolic Six Acres in Greenport Nears Completion

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located on more than six acres on one of the most charming country roads on the North Fork, this new Greenport home is nearing completion. With a nod to the North Fork’s farming past, this modern farmhouse at 2055 Albertson Lane is listed at $2.75 million with Douglas Elliman’s Thomas McCloskey.

“This house is 95% completed, waiting on counter tops and landscaping,” says McCloskey.

High quality materials and craftsmanship went in to this 3,749-square-foot home set on a bucolic 6.61-acres. The parcel even abuts a Peconic Land Trust preserve. “This is a great location for someone looking for privacy and views,” McCloskey told Behind The Hedges last year. “The home has been strategically placed on the 6.6-acre lot to maximize the views of the undisturbed meadow.

A long driveway leads to the four-bedroom home and detached garage, both of which have modern metal roofs. Perhaps not to be expected in a home modeled after a farmhouse, but there is a grand entryway that allows you to see through the house out to the pool and the fields just beyond.

The main living space is comprised of 1,000 square feet that makes up the eat-in kitchen with an island, dining area, and living room, all of which is shown virtually staged in the photographs. The open floor plan also features 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows.

Also located on the main floor is a family rom with a full bathroom that could be converted into a guest suite, a mud room, two powder rooms, and a laundry room.

The second floor is where you will find a master suite, which has a deck facing the pool and rolling meadows. A guest suite and two other bedrooms, as well as a full bathroom, complete the top floor.

The 20-by-40-foot gunite saltwater pool, which is heated, is complemented by a pool house, which features cathedral ceilings.

As for the garage, the exterior boasts the same modern vibe as the farmhouse. It offers two parking stalls.

McCloskey says the parcel, which sold in 2018 for $585,000, also has room for a tennis court, a horse stable or even a small farm or vineyard.

Located just east of Southold and just west of Greenport Village, the home is close to all that the North Fork has to offer, from the bay beaches to the wineries.

[Listing: 2055 Albertson Lane, Greenport| Broker: Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman]

