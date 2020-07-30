Property of the Week: 2055 Albertson Lane, Greenport

2055 Albertson Lane, Greenport, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

With its rich land that has allowed for vineyards and farms to thrive, it was only a matter of time before the North Fork became a destination for new homeowners. "The North Fork has been discovered," says Thomas McCloskey of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, "and is no longer 'off the beaten path.' However, our pricing remains a great value when compared to the South Fork." The 2055 Albertson Lane, Greenport property, listed at $2.75 million, exemplifies this value.

2055 Albertson Lane, Greenport, The Numbers:

Listed at $2.75 million

4 beds and 4 bathrooms

6.6 acres of land

Built in 2020

"This is a great location for someone looking for privacy and views," says McCloskey. "The home has been strategically placed on the 6.6-acre lot to maximize the views of the undisturbed meadow. Incorporating an open floor plan into a modern farmhouse with oversized windows, all of the living spaces have lots of natural light and scenery. Combine all of that with a heated saltwater pool and elaborate deck, this home has been designed for entertaining year-round."

While the home is a new construction, the land is part of North Fork history. "The current owner fell in love with the view of the property from Albertson Lane and has been intent on maintaining as much of that view and meadow as possible post-construction," says McCloskey. "The previous owner called it Anthony's Ranch, as a reference to St. Anthony. A colleague of mine had an opportunity to purchase this lot decades ago and recalls it had been utilized by a local dairy farm for some of its cows. It had been separated from some of the adjacent property surrounding it in the late 1960s."

McCloskey emphasizes the North Fork location as a plum buying opportunity. "The North Fork is more vibrant and active in the off-season than the Hamptons, making it more attractive the buyer that wants to use the property year-round rather than just the high season," he says. "Lastly, the value-conscience buyer or investor has more upside potential with less downside risk than any other area on Long Island."