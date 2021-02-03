Modern Amagansett Home, Just Listed at $5.3 Million, Makes the Most of Ocean Dune Location

A striking modern home in Amagansett, a few hundred feet from the ocean, was designed by Bates Masi + Architects to accommodate a family, while also taking advantage of the ocean dune environment. The house at 47 Treasure Island Drive was recently listed with Saunders & Associates for $5.3 million.
This one-of-a-kind home is located in a unique 1950s development of modest cottages by the rolling dune. Just past a raised field of lavender is the 1,800-square-foot home with a louvered facade that covers the entire street side of the house, offers “a breathtaking visual appeal, but filters warm natural light and a cool, lavender scented breeze throughout the home, all the while providing complete privacy,” says Kieran Brew and Jennifer Brew, the listing agents.
Steps lead to an oversized, pivoting glass door that swings open to a large open living space that includes a kitchen, living and dining area.
Disappearing floor to ceiling glass doors fully recede for the best in indoor-outdoor living. A rear deck overlooks acres of preserved dunes that the .14 of an acre lot abuts. “Local lore holds these dramatic dunes, shaped by wind, weather and distinct vegetation, were long ago used as desert scenes in silent films,” says Paul Masi, the architect, whose firm designed the house in 2015.
“The clients’ small lot backs up to a preserve, where the forms of windswept trees and dunes record the intensity and direction of the constant coastal wind,” he explains. “The wind scours the sand from around the scruffy vegetation, dragging it into crescent shaped parabolic dunes that point in the direction of the prevailing westerly wind. In the same way that the landscape is formed by the microclimate, so too is the house.”
Inside, a bronze-clad wall not only holds a modern fireplace, but also a flat-screen television, carefully hidden behind sliding doors.
Downstairs, there are two bedrooms that share a well-appointed bathroom. On the second floor is a large master suite and a third bedroom, both of which overlook the dune preserve.
The master bathroom is particularly stunning with a freestanding tub that overlooks the dunes, while still offering privacy thanks to a steel facade.
Another flight of stairs leads to the roof deck, a perfect place to watch both sunsets and sunrise, to stargaze or sunbathe.
[Listing: 47 Treasure Island Drive, Amagansett | Broker: Kiernan Brew ] GMAP
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.