Modern Bell Estate Home Rents for $200k

Located within the prestigious Broadview Residents’ Association in the Bell Estate in Amagansett, a modern home sits on the cliffs overlooking Gardiner’s Bay. It can be yours for summer 2025.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home at 54 Broadview Road is available for July for $200,000.

Situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the house was built in 1993, originally designed by Alastair Gordon, a renowned architect, architecture critic and author.

Another architect currently owns the property — and Reid Balthaser has reimagined Gordon’s iconic design, making thoughtful updates that enhance the home’s functionality and flow, all while honoring the distinct vision of the original architect.

The house boasts sculptural curved walls, nautically inspired wooden plank ceilings and several terraces. There’s a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen and four luxurious en-suite bedrooms that each offer tranquil views. Expansive walls of glass blur the line between the property’s indoor and outdoor spaces and showcase the stunning park-like setting and incredible views.

The four en suite bedrooms are elegantly appointed, providing picturesque views. “. Expansive walls of glass blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, filling the home with natural light and showcasing the stunning park-like setting of sculpted, mature landscaping with breathtaking water views as the backdrop,” the listing says.

A heated gunite pool is surrounded by manicured landscaping. A fully equipped outdoor kitchen is complete with a top-of-the-line grill, a pizza oven and a refrigerator.

The home also provides access to scenic nature trails and a historic enclosed stairway leading directly to a pristine private beach.

The property is currently on the market with Kurt Giehl of The Corcoran Group as a summer rental. It’s still available for the month of July for

Please take a look at a few sample photos below – as well as a link to the listing on Corcoran.com – and let me know if this may work for a post.

Check out more photos below.