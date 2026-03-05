Modern Water Mill Home With Farm Views Asks $9.995M

This 10,000-square-foot home on Deerfield Road in Water Mill is asking $9.995 million.

A modern residence at 989 Deerfield Road in Water Mill is asking $9,995,000.

“Built by M&M Custom Homes, the approximately 10,000-square-foot residence was conceived with a focus on craftsmanship, proportion, and enduring materials rather than trend-driven finishes,” says listing agent Eugenia Vallidis of Douglas Elliman. “Throughout the home, refined selections such as lava stone, leathered limestone, and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass create interiors defined by texture, scale, and an abundance of natural light.”

“What truly distinguishes this property is its irreplaceable setting. While new construction continues to emerge in the area, this location — overlooking protected farmland and reserve land — offers a sense of openness and permanence that simply cannot be replicated.”

Situated on a 0.92-acre parcel, the home offers six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

The open concept layout is light filled thanks to those massive glass windows and doors overlooking the backyard pool. The chef’s kitchen particularly stands out with the dramatic lava stone center island. The kitchen flows “effortlessly” into the formal dining and living areas, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining, according to the listing.

The primary suite, which is located on an expansive corner of the home, is a serene space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, including sliders that that open to a private deck overlooking the farm fields. There is also a gas fireplace and a sitting area. The primary bathroom is massive with an open shower against opaque privacy windows, a standalone soaking tub and a custom-built vanity with dual sinks.

There is also a sleek gym with wood paneling, a media room and a recreational space with a bar.

The two-story home boasts a rooftop deck with a hot tub. There is also a garage.

In the backyard, the heated gunite pool is surrounded by an expansive patio featuring ultra-durable leathered porcelain pavers. There is also a outdoor fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and integrated sound system.

