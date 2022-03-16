Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Who doesn’t want a beach cottage? A renovated modern beach cottage, steps away from Fort Pond, at 100 Edgemere Street in Montauk recently came on the market at $1.695 million. Constance Tighe of The Corcoran Group has the listing.

Just recently refinished and updated, the cottage offers easy indoor-outdoor living, modern-day amenities, and a private backyard space. But, its location, close to town and the Atlantic Ocean, also makes this home special.

“Location, location, location. With the town and beach just minutes away, this modern cottage offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to take advantage of all Montauk has to offer,” Tighe says.

The 800 square feet of space is utilized well with an open concept design and large windows that allow natural light to flood into every room. Shiplap and white plank floors throughout the main living space gives the home a beachy vibe.

There are two bedrooms, each with a separate entrance to the backyard. The primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and each of the two bathrooms in the home feature Toto toilets. There is also a loft space that fits a full mattress, providing another space for a guest to sleep.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator and a dishwasher, and there is plenty of space to host a family dinner in the windowed dining area. Behind barn doors, storage space can be found, as well as an LG washer/dryer. The basement provides additional storage.

Bluetooth audio sound and central air conditioning can be found throughout the home.

In the private backyard on the 0.12-acre property, there is a graveled entertaining area, perfect for a summer night with friends or lounging during the day. A storage area provides shelter for outdoor furniture, surfboards, and bikes.

[Listing: 100 Edgemere Street, Montauk| Broker: Constance Tighe] GMAP

