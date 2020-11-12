Lakefront Living in Montauk for Under $6.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A custom-built, lakefront house at 225 East Lake Drive in Montauk, listed for $6.499 million, offers beautiful sunset views. The house with coastal vibes has well-manicured grounds including a rolling yard down to the lake, where there is 113 feet of water frontage.

Located minutes from downtown Montauk and next to the Montauk Lake Club, the 3,700-square-foot house is tucked back off the road. The property, just shy of an acre, has a gated entrance. A detached two-car garage has an office above it with a full bathroom — perfect for peace and quiet if you’re working remotely.

A stone path leads under a wisteria-covered trellis and lush plantings to the entry of this traditional-style home. The front doors open to a light-filled open living room with with a stone fireplace. Sliding glass doors allow for a view of the water to the west. A wide wooden deck with recessed lighting in the white, bead-board ceiling provide a space for seaside dining and relaxation, both day and night.

Wainscoting and crown moldings are used throughout the open space. The eat-in kitchen features ceiling-high, white cabinetry stainless steel appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele and there is a coffee/espresso machine and wine fridge. There is seating for six at the large L-shaped island and an adjacent dining area, which also has sliders, these that open to the pool and patio area, on the east side of the property.

Pocket doors lead to a den/home office, which has custom built-ins.

The first of five bedrooms is located on the first floor; a junior master suite with water views and a full bathroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including a master suite, which has sliding glass doors that lead to a wraparound wooden balcony with shingled railing, perfect for taking in those sunsets. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom, while the third, a junior master-suite, has an ensuite and access to the balcony, as well. There are even stairs that lead directly to the yard from the second-floor deck.

Antique red oak flooring and radiant heat is used throughout the house, and there is a Sonos sound system both inside and out. There is a Hydro Air System for rapid heating, central vacuum, and generator.

The basement is partially finished and holds a large recreational area, big enough for a pool table. Along with a bathroom, there is a laundry area.

A heated gunite pool, surrounded by a bluestone patio, is located on the east side of the property, between the garage and the house. There is also a fire pit, an outdoor shower, and several spots for outdoor lounging and dining.

[Listing: 225 East Lake Drive, Montauk | Broker: Compass ] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.