Newly Listed Wainscott Home, Close to the Ocean, Asking $11.2 Million

Reminiscent of an English country home, Beate V. Moore’s exclusive new listing at 45 Town Line Road in Wainscott is being offered at $11.2 million.

The 8,100-square-foot home is situated down a long driveway on a private two acres south-of-the-highway. It is located less than one mile to the ocean at Town Line Beach, which straddles the hamlet of Wainscott in the Town of East Hampton and the Village of Sagaponack, and is close to both the Village of East Hampton and Bridgehampton.

Master builder Michael Davis built the traditional-style home in 2002, and it underwent a renovation in 2013 to update the seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths.

A grand, double-height foyer leads to a spacious living room with an attached sunroom. Hardwood floors and coffered ceilings are located throughout the home.

We will bet most of the time will be sent in the state-of-the-art eat-in kitchen, which features a large living area with a fireplace (one of four in the home) and has room for a long dining table, making it perfect for entertaining. Lots of light pours into the kitchen thanks to French doors. There are stainless steel appliances, including a stove that will be the delight of any chef, and an island with counter seating.

French doors open to the outdoor patio, where there is a built-in grill with expansive farm field views. An oversized gunite pool and a shed with an office space are located out back, as well.

A master bedroom suite includes a luxurious bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub.

There is a two-car garage and a full finished basement with a sauna, a media room, gym and plenty of extra space.

Another plus for any family is that the home is located around the corner from the Wainscott School, a small school district that offers kindergarten through fourth grade.

[Listing: 45 Town Line Road, Wainscott | Brokers: Beate V. Moore & Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

