Former NFL Pro-Bowl tight end and Notre Dame alum Tyler Eifert is selling his custom-built waterfront estate in Lake Worth Beach, a city in east central Palm Beach County.

Spanning 100 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, the home at 2100 Notre Dame Drive — the same name as his alma mater — is asking $9.9 million. The contemporary home sets a new price record for the College Park neighborhood and signals the area’s rapid rise as a “New Gold Coast” destination, according to Sean Mooney and James Lopez of Compass, who represent Eifert’s listing.

“What truly sets this home apart is its location,” Mooney says. “Situated in Lake Worth Beach, it offers the rare balance of laid-back coastal living with immediate access to South Florida’s major hubs. Within minutes, you’re in downtown West Palm Beach, and just a short drive connects you to Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Jupiter, and even Fort Lauderdale.”

He says that his client “was drawn to the idea of being able to enjoy the waterfront lifestyle right at home without sacrificing size and the ability to comfortably raise their growing family.”

While playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and receiving All-American honors, Eifert won the John Mackey Award as the top college tight end in 2012. He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft and he played for them until 2019. His football career ended after the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of his home, Mooney says, “It is extremely difficult to find a newer waterfront home on such a large piece of property at this price point, especially in Palm Beach County, so we are excited to see which lucky buyer will get to enjoy this trophy property next.”

Eifert built the 4,705-square-foot residence in 2017 with luxurious finishes and amenities with the athlete’s lifestyle in mind, such as a three-hole putting green, whole-home reverse-osmosis water and surgical-grade air filtration.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home spans two levels on a 15,000-square-foot lot. An open-concept floor plan boasts a large living space and kitchen with multiple sliding glass doors that open to the deck that surrounds the resort-style pool with a sunshelf and spa overlooking the Intracoastal.

The kitchen is equipped with a large center island with seating, white cabinetry, double ovens and a wine fridge. Just beyond the sliders, there is an outdoor kitchen with a grill, sink and fridge, adjacent to a sitting area with a mounted television, all under a covered porch.

Beyond the pool, putting green and fence, there is a dock that can accommodate a boat up to 70 feet wth electric and water available and a lift.

A junior primary bedroom suite can be found on the first floor, along with a space for a den or an office.

Up on the second level, there are four more bedrooms, including the primary suite with access to the terrace overlooking the water and an oversized spa-like bathroom with dual sinks, a standalone soaking tub and a walk-in, glass-enclosed shower.

There is also a laundry room on the second floor.

In addition, the home has a three-car garage.

