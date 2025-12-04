Gatsby-Style Palm Beach Waterfront Home Lists with $500K TV

The home at 3400 North Flagler Drive in Palm Beach offers 140 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. It is asking $29.95 million.

A Gatsby-inspired West Palm Beach home along the Intracoastal Waterway hit the market on Wednesday for $29.95 million.

Among its many amenities is a television wall that cost a whopping $500,000.

“This reimagined waterfront estate is a masterclass in old-world elegance paired with modern luxury,” the listing description says. Chad Carroll at The Chad Carroll Group at Compass exclusively represents the listing at 3400 North Flagler Drive.

Built in 2022, the home’s entertaining space features “grandeur right out of the Roaring Twenties,” the listing continues with walls of glass that open to a resort-style loggia that flows to an infinite-edge pool suspended over the waterway.

The 33,890 square foot property offers 140 feet of direct Intracoastal frontage with a deepwater dock, while the nearly 10,000-square-foot residence commands panoramic water views.

The entertaining space also features a hidden room and a waterfront dining area — plus that $500,000 TV wall in the living room.

The primary wing is ultra private with dual spa-caliber bathrooms and expansive boutique dressing rooms.

The home also offers a brand-new, state-of-the-art gym that overlooks the water.

The property also holds a charming guest cottage and a one-bedroom staff or guest suite.

Check out more photos below.

