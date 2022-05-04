A Norman Jaffe Architectural Showpiece in Old Westbury

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Norman Jaffe became known for his contemporary residential architecture. Many of his romantic modernist examples can be found on the eastern end of Long Island, as he lived and worked in the Hamptons from the 1970s until his death. He pioneered modernist designs there, innovatively using natural materials, such as stone and wood, in his designs when that was considered avant-garde three decades ago.

During his 35-year career, Jaffe designed more than 600 projects. The highly sought-after architect, who died in 1993, also did plenty of work outside of the Hamptons. One architectural showpiece of his, in Old Westbury, has a most dramatic flair. Built in 1977, it sits on a stone wall base. “Poised above the stone, and setting up a powerful contrast, are elegant wood enclosures of contemporary form and detail. A thin ribbon of glass sets the two materials apart,” treads a description of the house in the Architectural Record’s publication of the 20 homes selected for the 1978 Awards of Excellence for Design.

“Besides the obvious, that it was designed by one of the most renowned architects of his time, Norman Jaffe, this property is something special,” said Uzi Shademan of The Corcoran Group, who is exclusively representing the home, listed at $3.35 million.

“Throughout my career, I have sold many types of homes, and 15 Horseshoe Road is one of a kind. The scenery is spectacular and you truly feel immersed in the outdoors. It’s like being in a deep forest with floor-to-ceiling glass walls,” he added.

Old Westbury, located on the North Shore of Nassau County, is a quick 35-minute car ride from Manhattan and is near Old Westbury Gardens. The famed Americana Manhasset mall, known as the Rodeo Drive of the East Coast, is also just a short distance away.

Set on two well-landscaped acres, the distinct property begins with a long, grand walkway encased in stone, allowing for time to take in the uniquely shaped home as you approach. Open the front door into the foyer to find soaring 30-foot ceilings with a skylight, curved walls, angled spaces and a stone floor.

“Jaffe felt that the site’s soft but insistent undulation and its very tall row of silver beeches invited a ground plan that was dynamic, angular, and strongly horizontal,” Architectural Record wrote when the home was known as the Turetksy House. “He achieved this by the asymmetrical arrangement of parts and by retaining right-angle reference points only where he felt they were necessary or helpful in establishing functional relationships.”

Pass through to the living room, where there are newly finished hardwood floors and a massive stone double-sided fireplace. Large glass doors open to an oversized deck overlooking the backyard. Granite stone and pinewood ceilings throughout show off the signature look of the designer architect’s vision, according to the listing.

Several stairs up lead to the kitchen and dining room space that benefits from overlooking the living room and pool area.

This home can easily accommodate entertaining. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with a large island and bar stools and high-end appliances, and there is room for a huge dining room table.

Located across the hallway, the primary suite’s location affords privacy and features a fireplace and access to a private deck. It has also been freshly painted and has brand new carpeting. A marble bathroom and a large dressing room are ready to be filled with luxury and designer pieces from the Americana Manhasset. An added bonus: There is an office space with access to the deck.

There are a total of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths. Another en suite bedroom on the first level offers large closet space and has access to the deck as well. There is also a media room fit for exclusive premiers on the first floor.

On the second level, three more en suites can be found, as well as a roomy cedar walk-in closet for storage. An area of the mezzanine is being used as a gym with views of the landscape and skyline that are sure to provide motivation.

The lower level offers an additional 1,800 square feet of space with a large family room and even a spa. There is wine storage, more closet spaces, a bonus room, and a laundry room that accommodates four full-size washers and dryers. As for the spa, it features a sauna, steam room, and a bathroom.

A spacious two-car garage is attached to the home, and there is also additional parking space available in the circular driveway.

Mature landscaping, a patio, and stone retaining walls surround the saltwater pool in the serene, sunken backyard. A pool house that echoed the wood-clad, wedge-like roofline of the main home no longer exists. Jaffe’s name is synonymous with modern architecture, so what buyers get here is not only a certain style, but history.

This article appeared in the May issue of Behind The Hedges, inside The Long Island Press. A digital version can be read here.