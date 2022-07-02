A Holiday Weekend for Finding a North Fork Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Before the Fourth of July festivities kick off on the North Fork, see a home that will spark your buying journey. This Cutchogue property, located at 105 Fleetwood Road, has everything a North Fork buyer might need, listed at $1.65 million with William Joseph Walters of Daniel Gale.

This three-bed, three-bath 2,200 square foot space is a completely renovated waterfront farmhouse. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, plus a private waterside balcony. The shiplap decorated foyer, fits the waterfront feel as does the crisp white kitchen and great room.

Just steps from the home is the creek beside the outdoor stone patio. There is potential for a dock and easy access to the bay from the home’s property by boat.

This home will be shown Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:



505 & 4640 Skunk Lane Cutchogue

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

185 5th Street, Greenport

Price: $1.295 million

Brokers: Nancy Cervelli and Barry Novick, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

2125 Pine Tree Road, Cutchogue

Price: $2.2 million

Brokers: Mariah Mills and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

50 Mill Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $595,000

Brokers: Nancy Cervelli and Mary McTigue, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

29 Adelia Path, Jamesport

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

1360 Sterling Road, Cutchogue

Price: $899,000

Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

595 Navy Street, Orient

Price: $1.149 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

135 Dogwood Lane, East Marion

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Sunday, July 3, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->