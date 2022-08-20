A Weekend Packed With North Fork Open Houses

Start your Saturday with North Fork open houses, including one in Southold. Placed at 6320 Main Bayview Road, this $1.899 million property will not disappoint. The home is represented by Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate.
The three bedrooms, two full and two half baths of this waterfront space are able to accommodate a family looking to locate on the North Fork. The open concept design of the home features a great room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and sliding doors leading outside to the close-by water.
Enjoy the outdoors with the private balcony, cedar deck, and private dock with water and electric with direct access to the bay. Some other amenities include a large basement, central air, and full furnishing.
See the space, Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
890 & 915 Ruch Lane, Southold
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
6 Cove Way, Shelter Island
Price: $2.92 million
Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
12910 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
3506 Amen Corners, 3506, Riverhead
Price: $439,000
Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, 12 – 2 p.m.
1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, 12 – 2 p.m.
1246 Main Road, Jamesport
Price: $995,000
Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale
Sunday, August 21, 3 – 5 p.m.
