A Weekend Packed With North Fork Open Houses

Start your Saturday with North Fork open houses, including one in Southold. Placed at 6320 Main Bayview Road, this $1.899 million property will not disappoint. The home is represented by Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate.

The three bedrooms, two full and two half baths of this waterfront space are able to accommodate a family looking to locate on the North Fork. The open concept design of the home features a great room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and sliding doors leading outside to the close-by water.

Enjoy the outdoors with the private balcony, cedar deck, and private dock with water and electric with direct access to the bay. Some other amenities include a large basement, central air, and full furnishing.

See the space, Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

890 & 915 Ruch Lane, Southold

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Cove Way, Shelter Island

Price: $2.92 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

12910 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3506 Amen Corners, 3506, Riverhead

Price: $439,000

Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1246 Main Road, Jamesport

Price: $995,000

Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale

Sunday, August 21, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here ->