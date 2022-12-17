North Fork Open Houses: Jamesport Home for $625K

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Find the perfect combination of privacy and entertainment at a Jamesport home this weekend. Located at 48 Circle Drive, this space is on the market for $625,000 with John Klupka of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

This ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a kitchen area. Hardwood floors are found throughout and other amenities include central AC and a heating system and hot water heater that are less than two years old.

Placed on 0.48 acres, this home is located right off of the main road, close to restaurants and the North Fork’s wine country. The space is also nearby to beaches, marinas and an easy commute to the city.

See the space December 17, from 12 – 2 p.m. or December 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

1605 Parish Drive, Southold

Price: $3.75 million

Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Kchimof, Daniel Gale

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Summerfield Lane, 10, Aquebogue

Price: $549,000

Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

60 West Neck Road, Shelter Island

Price: $895,000

Broker: TinaMarika Kaarsik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead

Price: $465,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 18, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->