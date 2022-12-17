North Fork Open Houses: Jamesport Home for $625K

Find the perfect combination of privacy and entertainment at a Jamesport home this weekend. Located at 48 Circle Drive, this space is on the market for $625,000 with John Klupka of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
This ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a kitchen area. Hardwood floors are found throughout and other amenities include central AC and a heating system and hot water heater that are less than two years old.
Placed on 0.48 acres, this home is located right off of the main road, close to restaurants and the North Fork’s wine country. The space is also nearby to beaches, marinas and an easy commute to the city.
See the space December 17, from 12 – 2 p.m. or December 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
