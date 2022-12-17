Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: Jamesport Home for $625K

By
0
comments
Posted on
48 Circle Drive, Riverhead
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Find the perfect combination of privacy and entertainment at a Jamesport home this weekend. Located at 48 Circle Drive, this space is on the market for $625,000 with John Klupka of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

This ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a kitchen area. Hardwood floors are found throughout and other amenities include central AC and a heating system and hot water heater that are less than two years old.

Placed on 0.48 acres, this home is located right off of the main road, close to restaurants and the North Fork’s wine country. The space is also nearby to beaches, marinas and an easy commute to the city.

See the space December 17, from 12 – 2 p.m. or December 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1605 Parish Drive, Southold
Price: $3.75 million
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Kchimof, Daniel Gale
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

10 Summerfield Lane, 10, Aquebogue
Price: $549,000
Broker: Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

60 West Neck Road, Shelter Island 
Price: $895,000
Broker: TinaMarika Kaarsik, Daniel Gale
Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead
Price: $465,000
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, December 18, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites