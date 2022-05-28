North Fork Open Houses For Your Memorial Day Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Here’s what’s on the table for North Fork one houses this holiday weekend. With some time off from work and two showings, your opportunities to see this Orient home are endless. Located at 595 Navy Street, this property is priced at $1.389 million with broker Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home, in the heart of Orient Village, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Mid-century style is exuded in the large gathering area, sunroom, spacious office/studio and full basement.

Some other amenities of the home include hardwood floors, a wood-burning brick fireplace, and central air conditioning on the first floor. In the historic district, the buyers will have village access to the yacht club, marina and beaches. Plus, with room for a pool on the 0.34-acres, the summer entertainment could be elevated.

The home will be shown Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, May 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:



600 Harbor Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.9 million

Broker: Erica Kelly, Daniel Gale

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here →

240 Silver Colt Road, Cutchogue

Price: $749,000

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, May 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here →

3 Seagull Road, Shelter Island

Price: $2.35 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, May 28, 12 – 1 p.m., and Sunday, May 29, 2 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

2 & 4 Southwick Lane, Shelter Island

Price: $2.95 million

Broker: Debra Von Brook-Binder, Daniel Gale

Saturday, May 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $2.1 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, May 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.95 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Sunday, May 29, 12 – 1 p.m.

See it here →