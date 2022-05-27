Hamptons Open Houses Over Memorial Day Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The unofficial start to summer has arrived and there are plenty of Hamptons open houses to see. Not to be missed is this historic home in Sagaponack, located at 871 Sagg Main Street, priced at $12 million. Paul Brennan and Martha Gunderson of Douglas Elliman represent the listing.

The 1920s built and recently renovated property features six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The main farmhouse is about 3,700 square feet, with a formal dining room, three wood-burning fireplaces and so much more. Steps outside, lead buyers to a cement pool, a brick patio, an outdoor shower and a pool shed.

If that is not enough, detached from the home is a 756 +/- square foot cottage with two bedrooms, a full bath and a full kitchen. There is a separate entertaining patio outside.

Apart from the cottage is an approximately 865 square foot artist studio and two barns with a squash court and a gym.

All of the buildings on this two-acre property predate zoning and possess rustic charm, reminiscent of historic Sagaponack, especially considering previous owners were the Topping family.

This home will be shown Saturday, May 28, from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



2 Bluff Point Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $16.75 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, May 27, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here →

157 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here →

15 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Elizabeth Capozzoli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $9.6 million

Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regin Cinga, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

71 Sycamore Drive, Springs

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

29 South Delrey Road, Montauk

Price: $2.15 million

Broker: Victoria Blanco Freel, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 28, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here →

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill

Price: $16.75 million

Brokers: Dawn Bodenchak and Frank Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 28, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here →

27 Burnetts Cove Drive, Water Mill

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Lynda Packard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

16 Peconic Hills Drive, North Sea

Price: $2.595 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 28, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

See it here →

56 North Woods Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3.295 million

Broker: Michael Riemerschmid, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

165 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.795 million

Broker: Jane Babcook, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, May 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →