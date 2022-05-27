Hamptons Open Houses Over Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer has arrived and there are plenty of Hamptons open houses to see. Not to be missed is this historic home in Sagaponack, located at 871 Sagg Main Street, priced at $12 million. Paul Brennan and Martha Gunderson of Douglas Elliman represent the listing.
The 1920s built and recently renovated property features six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The main farmhouse is about 3,700 square feet, with a formal dining room, three wood-burning fireplaces and so much more. Steps outside, lead buyers to a cement pool, a brick patio, an outdoor shower and a pool shed.
If that is not enough, detached from the home is a 756 +/- square foot cottage with two bedrooms, a full bath and a full kitchen. There is a separate entertaining patio outside.
Apart from the cottage is an approximately 865 square foot artist studio and two barns with a squash court and a gym.
All of the buildings on this two-acre property predate zoning and possess rustic charm, reminiscent of historic Sagaponack, especially considering previous owners were the Topping family.
This home will be shown Saturday, May 28, from 12 – 1:30 p.m.
More Hamptons open houses this weekend:
2 Bluff Point Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $16.75 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, May 27, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, 3 – 5 p.m.
See it here →
157 Majors Path, North Sea
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here →
15 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Elizabeth Capozzoli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →
412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $9.6 million
Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regin Cinga, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →
71 Sycamore Drive, Springs
Price: $1.65 million
Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →
29 South Delrey Road, Montauk
Price: $2.15 million
Broker: Victoria Blanco Freel, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 28, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →
1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $5.995 million
Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here →
121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →
50 Osprey Way, Water Mill
Price: $16.75 million
Brokers: Dawn Bodenchak and Frank Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 28, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here →
27 Burnetts Cove Drive, Water Mill
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Lynda Packard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
See it here →
16 Peconic Hills Drive, North Sea
Price: $2.595 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 28, 2:30 – 5 p.m.
See it here →
56 North Woods Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.295 million
Broker: Michael Riemerschmid, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →
165 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.795 million
Broker: Jane Babcook, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, May 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →