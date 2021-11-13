Looking for a Home on the North Fork? We’ve Got You Covered

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Check out the heart of the North Fork with this Southold home being shown this weekend.

Located at 11610 Main Road, the Cape-style house is priced at $799,000. The 0.39-acre property is for sale with Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom space is perfect for a family or buyers looking to create an office, workout or game-room space. On the main level, one can also enjoy a large, well-lit eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space and Silestone countertops.

Additionally, there is a large dining room perfect for hosting, as well as a living room and den. Designed with the winter months in mind, the den features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as oak hardwood flooring.

Through sliding glass doors in the living room, the home opens to an expansive deck. Buyers can also enjoy the deeded bay beach rights through the Terry Waters Property Owners Association.

The house is being shown on Saturday, November 13 from 12 – 2 p.m.

More open houses this weekend:

70 Southfield Road, Baiting Hollow

Price: $695,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->



2500 Paradise Point Road, Southold

Price: $795,000

Brokers: Regan Battuello and Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 13, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1945 Nakomis Road, Southold

Price: $888,888

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here ->

295 Sterling, Greenport

Price: $699,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->