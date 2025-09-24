North Fork’s Osprey’s Dominion Winery Priced to Sell

One of the North Fork’s most beloved wineries, Osprey’s Dominion, is back on the market at a new price of $6,299,000. The property is now represented by Engel & Völkers advisors James Orioli and Susan Orioli.

Located at 44075 Route 25, along the highly visible Main Road in Peconic, part of Osprey’s Dominion was sold in 2023. A fully operational winery and vineyard, it spans more than 50 acres with three main buildings — a spacious tasting room, production facility and barrel storage totaling about 19,500 square feet of interior space.

Whoever scoops up this property will not only get the land in the transaction, but the Osprey’s Dominion brand, winemaking equipment and existing inventory. “With a loyal customer base, a wine club of hundreds of members, and a certified sustainable harvest underway, the vineyard is positioned for continued success,” the listing description reads.

“Representing this exceptional vineyard as advisors of Engel & Völkers, we take pride in showcasing our unparalleled professionalism that defines our approach,” says Susan Orioli. “Selling this property is not just about the land; it’s about the artistry of winemaking and the unique lifestyle or investment it offers.”

The 50 acres is comprised of a 4.46-acre winery parcel with development rights in tact and an additional 46.36 acres of vineyard with 34.5 acres under vine. Meanwhile, the winery is equipped with a temperature-controlled production facility with a fermentation cellar, a bottling line and a laboratory. The barrel and storage building offers over 8,000 square feet of climate-controlled space for aging and inventory.

The tasting room can hold more than 60 guests and a cocktail capacity exceeding 100.

An outdoor patio overlooks the vines. There is also a pergola-covered patio bar, a gazebo and multiple gathering spaces.

“The setting is as breathtaking as it is functional, with panoramic vineyard views, manicured lawns, and a blend of rustic charm and refined elegance that makes the property a sought-after destination for wine enthusiasts, weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations,” the listing description reads.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a winery with a glowing reputation, vibrant harvest and even potential for expansion right on the cusp of the North Fork’s busy fall season,” it continues.

Several families are involved in the current ownership of Osprey’s Dominion, the Koehlers being the primary sellers. They purchased the properties in stages, beginning in the late 1970s.

Already sold in a separate transaction in 2023, there were two properties: a 24.57-acre parcel in Peconic, which includes a 2.87-acre residential property, plus a 16.78-acre parcel in Mattituck that had development rights intact.

After previous attempts to sell the original 90-acre property came back on the market in late fall 2022, listing for $13 million.

The last price on this current configuration of the property was $8.2 million in 2023.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.