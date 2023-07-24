Some of Osprey’s Dominion Finds a Buyer, But the Rest Still for Sale

The tasting room and surrounding 40-acre property at 44075 Route 25 in Peconic remains for sale, despite some of the acreage finding a buyer.

Part of Osprey’s Dominion on the North Fork is under contract to be sold, though the tasting room on Route 25 in Peconic is still available.

After previous attempts to sell it, the more than 90-acre property with its winery and a vineyard, came back on the market in late fall 2022, listing for $13 million. The in-contract price has not been disclosed, but the tasting room remains for sale, asking $8.2 million. The price also includes the brand, all inventory and farm equipment.

“It’s a stunning property with a turn-key tasting room, picturesque grounds and magnificent vineyard views. And the location on Route 25 couldn’t be better, the parking lot is always full on weekends,” says Rita Rooney of Douglas Elliman.

“This is an ideal opportunity for a winery or another high-end agritourism business,” she adds.

Douglas Elliman has an exclusive right to sell the listing and Rooney is co-brokering with the seller’s business partner, Tack Development.

Home to award-winning wines, Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard & Winery offers “optimal exposure on Main Road in Peconic,” the listing description says. Some of the development rights have previously been sold.

The two properties set to be sold are a 24.57-acre parcel in Peconic, which includes a 2.87-acre residential property, plus a 16.78-acre parcel in Mattituck that has development rights intact.

The remaining parcel at 44075 Route 25 in Peconic features two lots; 4.46 acres where the winery and tasting room are located and 46.36 acres where vines are planed. The development rights were sold already for the vineyard, but they are still in tact for the smaller parcel.

The tasting room has 4,800 square feet of space, as well as a 3,600-square-foot temperature-controlled winery production building, an 8,000-square-foot barrel-and-storage facility, along with outbuildings and farm equipment.

The property offers space for indoor and outdoor weddings or special events.

Several families are involved in the current ownership, the Koehlers being the primary sellers. They purchased the properties in stages, beginning in the late 1970s, Rooney told Behind The Hedges in January.

“The original owners, primarily, Budd Koehler, had a true passion for the vines and wine-making business. Since Budd Koehler passed away [in 2021], the business has been in the name of The Koehler Limited Family Partnership and they do not have the desire to run the business, so it is therefore for sale,” she said then.

Several wineries and vineyards have sold in recent years. In June 2022, a portion of Castello di Borghese in Cutchogue, Long Island’s first and oldest vineyard, was sold in a deal that allows for business as usual.

In 2021, Dan Abrams, the chief legal correspondent at ABC News, bought Laurel Lake Vineyards, renaming it Ev&Em, after his two children.

