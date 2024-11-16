An aerial view of the 148-acre waterfront estate known as “Indian Neck Farm” in Peconic on the North Fork.

A 148-acre North Fork farm on the water came to market this week for a whopping $35.5 million, making it not only the priciest listing on this side of the East End, but it sets a record for asking prices on the North Fork.

Sheri Winter Parker at the Corcoran Group represents the property, known as “Indian Neck Farm” thanks to its location at 4170 and 3375 Indian Neck Lane, along a deep-water creek off Little Peconic Bay on the southern side of the North Fork.

This isn’t the first time the property has set a record.

“It is still the highest sale in history on the North Fork when I sold it in 2008 at $19.5 million,” Parker notes of the deal she brokered on both sides 16 years ago.

Though it is still a working farm, the estate includes a main house, multiple outbuildings designed for entertaining (giving off a Martha Stewart vibe), as well as a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness barn. It has become a sanctuary of sorts for people and animals, including “a refuge for an abundance of wildlife, including quail, pheasant, songbirds, owl and red-tailed hawks,” the listing notes.

“The property is absolute magic. From the moment you arrive, you can feel it. There is an energy that is palpable, you literally bask in its warm embrace,” she says.

Reflected in the property’s price, its full development rights remain in tact on all five parcels that make up the estate, Parker explains. In the 1970s, “The original owners bought up the surrounding land around them to create this incredible assemblage. That is partly what makes it so unique and impossible to replicate today,” she says.

Approximately 60 acres are utilized as a certified organic farm. A business called Indian Neck Organics had been in operation, but no longer is, we’re told. Still, the latest infrastructure is in place, including solar technology and state-of-the-art cooling, vegetable washing and packing equipment. “The new owner can pick right back and all fruit and vegetable perennials will come back,” Parker adds.

About 20 acres are being utilized as pasture for production and resident animals, including horses.

There is “a chef’s garden” on one acre, and it is a certified organic space, perfect for home use, with an attached apothecary and greenhouse.

Originally built in 1981, the shingle-style main house has been recently renovated. The home boasts multiple common areas and fireplace lounges, all “blending comfort and style,” the listing says. It massive gourmet kitchen features an industrial refrigerator and freezer and stove, along with two islands, one with counter seating.

There are multiple en suite guest rooms — a total of 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and six half-baths are noted in the listing.

Amenities on the farm include a “short game” golf course, a full practice putting green, a simulator barn, a tennis court and facilities for hunting and fishing. There is also a 60-foot floating dock located in a sheltered cove along the eastern end of the property that empties out onto Little Peconic Bay. The area has a designation from New York State to harvest shellfish on a year-round basis.

An entire barn is dedicated to wellness with plenty of room for its Pilates reformer, indoor cycling with a video wall, free weights and strength training equipment. There is even a hyperbaric chamber, a cryo-unit, ColdTub, infrared sauna and more.

The resort-like pool area is complemented by a covered outdoor kitchen, including a pizza oven.

Since the development rights are in tact, the property could be subdivided, says Parker, who adds there has been interest already in both.

“The hope for this property going forward is that it will be loved and cared for, the way it has always been. The new steward of this property will be very lucky indeed!,” she adds. “It is such an honor to represent this special property.”

