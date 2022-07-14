Just Listed on the North Fork: Southold Home Asks $799K

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

While home prices continue to rise on the South Fork, buyers can look to North Fork properties as an option, including one in Southold being offered for the first time at $799,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch at 145 Custer Avenue is listed with Joseph McCarthy of Eastern Breezes Real Estate.

Set on a half-acre with mature landscaping, the property offers an ultra private, lush backyard with a mix of sun and shade. There is ample room for a swimming pool or tennis court, according to McCarthy.

The home is outfitted with hardwood floors and a sliding glass door to the backyard. It also features a master bedroom en suite.

There is also an attached garage with a mudroom.

The full basement is not yet finished, allowing the new owners to create a customized space.

Located in the Fairview Park area of Bayview, McCarthy explains that the home is a part of the Southold Park District, encompassing Emerson Park at South Harbor Beach, as well as Founders Landing Park and Beach.

An open house will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Priced at $799,000, this listing sure won’t last.