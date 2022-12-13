Historic North Haven Waterfront Cottage For Sale, With Proceeds Earmarked for Charity

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic waterfront cottage on North Haven, known as the “Bridge House,” hit the market last month for $14 million. Owned by the estate of philanthropists, a significant portion of the sale proceeds is destined for charitable organizations, according to the CeeJack Team at Compass, which has the exclusive listing.

The property at 10 Ferry Road, just a short drive from Sag Harbor over the North Haven Bridge, overlooks the harbor with water on two sides — with both eastern and southern exposures — and over 525 feet of waterfront. The more than two-and-a-half-acre property boasts

“Bridge House” was likely built in the mid-to-late 1800s and has had an interesting history, the brokers say. “A 1902 village map shows it belonging to Joseph Fahys of Sag Harbor’s famed watchcase empire that has had a huge foothold in the village.”

Early owners of the house, the Edwards, had said that in the 1950s a schoolhouse and the Catholic Church’s custodian house were moved from Sag Harbor Village and put on the property, and all three structures were joined together. An extension and a dining room were later added.

Jeanette Sarkisian Wagner, an executive for the Estée Lauder Companies and a philanthropist who supported programs in New York City and Sag Harbor, and her husband, Paul A. Wagner, purchased the property in 1999.

“The Wagners adored this magical property — their weekend retreat,” according to the brokers. “The Wagners together helped shape the cultural fabric of Sag Harbor with generous contributions to Bay Street Theater, the Cinema, The Church, and the Eastville Community Historical Society. They provided long-term support for the renovation and expansion of the John Jermain Memorial Library, and supported numerous programs and workshops there that continue today.”

She also served three terms of a presidential appointment to the Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations and she served as secretary of the Board of the Fund for Public Schools in New York City under Mayor Bloomberg.

Paul Wanger died in 2015 and Jeanette Wagner died in early 2022 at the age of 92. Her estate is overseeing the sale.

The existing 2,300-square-foot, two-story house is “a great place to hang your hat while working on plans and permits,” the brokers say.

There is a large living room, three fireplaces, a light-filled dining room with cathedral ceilings and a chef’s kitchen. In total, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the principal en suite bedroom on the main floor and two guest rooms, which share a bathroom, on the second level. There is an additional full bath downstairs. A freeform gunite pool is surrounded by mature specimen trees and large expanses of open land. A surveyor is already working on updating the survey with new FEMA flood zone lines, topography and first-floor elevation, new wetland flagging and edge of clearing and building envelope. While located on the Village of North Haven, the property is still part of the coveted Sag Harbor School District.

[Listing: 10 Ferry Road, Sag Harbor| Brokers: CeeJack Team, Compass] GMAP