A striking modern waterfront on North Haven could be yours for the summer. A designer’s own home, the house at 19 Fresh Pond Road is described as having “ultra-chic decor,” and we couldn’t agree more.

The 3,940-square-foot home on the ever-popular North Haven is now available for July and/or August for $175,000. Mala Sander of Corcoran has the listing for the “iconic” house that has long been a favorite of hers.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2007, offers stunning living, dining and kitchen spaces, “all newly renovated and super stylish,” according to Sander. Plus, large glass windows and skylights allow the natural light to flow into the home.

The 1.2-acre property also holds a heated pool. A stylish cabana at one end of the pool allows you to step out of the sun and enjoy some shade.

Another nice amenity, especially these days, is that the home comes with a charger for a Tesla or another electric car.

The home is in an ideal location — just minutes from the Village of Sag Harbor, where there are plenty of shops and restaurants, and moments from the South Ferry over to Shelter Island. Plus, 10 minutes to most other hamlets using the backroads.

This is becoming a favorite of ours too!

[Listing: 19 Fresh Pond Road, North Haven | Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran] GMAP