Writer? Boater? Surfer? Let's Find Your Summer Hamptons Rental

The weather outside might be frightful, but it's time to think about warm days at the beach, cocktail parties, golf, tennis, and ice cream. Now is when all the best listings for summer rentals are still available; here's some picks from us depending on your interests.

Writer

Lee Avenue, East Hampton

Cost: $650K, MD-LD

Why: Work on your next bestseller or screenplay in the separate cottage of this gracious Shingle Style estate. This original East Hampton summer house has been beautifully updated. The main house is 12,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and 9.5 baths. There's 2.36 acres of land on which to hold literary soirees, which includes a pool and spa, of course. (Is that pink marble in the bathroom above the loveliest thing ever? Yes it is.)

Boater

North Haven

Cost: $350K (July-LD)

Dock your boat right outside this 3000 square foot Normandy-style home. The main house features five bedrooms and five baths, and there's a two-bedroom guest house for your more annoying in-laws. Of course there are fabulous views of Shelter Island Sound everywhere. There are three acres of land with sweeping lawns and of course a pool, a covered patio and an outdoor stone fireplace to warm up a chilly evening.

Surfer

Ditch Plains, Montauk

Cost: $65K, MD-LD

Five minutes from the surfbreak? Yes, please! This four bedroom, three-bath cottage is modest, yet has everything you need for a great summer, including a finished lower level rec area for rainy days. The renovated house is cute and funky, and there's a deck out back for grilling some dinner. It's set on a small 0.17 acre lot, which is standard for the area.