North Haven Waterfront Home With Infinity Pool, Dock Reintroduced at $10.5 Million

A custom-designed home on North Haven, set on more than an acre of waterfront, offers the perfect oasis with a waterside infinity pool, spa and dock. The home at 82 Ferry Road has been reintroduced to the market at $10.5 million, listed with Mala Sander of The Corcoran Group.

Located just over the bridge from the Village of Sag Harbor, the 7,940-square-foot home offers plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing, both indoors and out.

A stone pathway leads to a quintessential Hamptons, gambrel-style house with a covered porch, built in 2008. A generously-sized entryway with soaring ceilings leads to multiple living spaces, many with fireplaces. The spaces include a great room, an informal den with a bar, and a large three-season screened porch that overlooks the water. A breakfast room “the size of a small french bistro,” Sander says, is located off the kitchen.

The kitchen is truly an entertainer’s dream. The large space features an oversized center island with a second sink and bar seating, Viking appliances, including a wall oven, an ice maker, and dual dishwashers.

Also on the first floor is a dining room with fireplace, a mudroom with laundry, two power rooms, a media room, and a guest suite.

The master suite boasts 13.5-foot ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, a walk-in closet and even a private laundry. The luxurious master bathroom offers a lot of space with a freestanding tub, glass-enclosed shower, double vanity and water closet.

There are a total of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths. Two generously-sized guests rooms feature ensuite bathrooms and balconies that provide beautiful views out to Sag Harbor Bay. Two other guest rooms share a bathroom.

Two more guest rooms are on the lower level. There is a kitchenette on the lower level has a sink and refrigerator so that guests have their own space. Also on this floor is a gym with sauna and bonus rooms — Sander says “think gym, yoga studio, game room.” A laundry room and a finished storage space are also located on this floor.

There is also a detached garage on the 1.3-acre property, previously listed in 2012 at $12.5 million.

Outside, a large, tiered bluestone patio surrounds the heated infinity pool and spa with a waterfall. From the pool or spa, swimmers can look out onto rolling lawn and at the water views which extend to the bay. A private dock offers boaters access to the bay.

There are also several separate and distinct sitting areas on this 1.3-acre parcel, including under a pergola or down the stone steps to an area with a fire pit. Dining al fresco is particularly convenient thanks to a Lynx outdoor kitchen.

Not a bad way to spend the summer.

[Listing: 82 Ferry Road, North Haven | Brokers: Mala Sander and Nicole Hechter, Corcoran] GMAP

