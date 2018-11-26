Why Not a Cute 50s Bungalow in Lazy Point?

For a sweet, easy little vacation spot, it's hard to beat this cute 50s bungalow. Lazy Point is a quiet spot of the Hamptons, and this property offers its own little sandy beach, as well as a deck to watch the world go by. Inside the bijou (900 square feet) residence, there's everything you need with two bedrooms and one bath, along with a loft for storage, and there's plenty of windows to let the light stream in. The 0.23 of an acre property is repped by Tania Deighton at Douglas Elliman.

Asking price for all this is $1.295 million. We think that's fairly realistic: the property last sold in 2010 for $725K, but it was originally asking $1.2 million. The new owner renovated the place with a new kitchen and bath and looks like a new deck, too, so there's basically nothing to do but move in and enjoy.

What do you think of the place? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 82 Shore Drive East, Amagansett