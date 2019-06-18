Why Not a Pool House That's a Design Classic?

Outdoor furniture retailer Kettal is branching out in a new direction: with a penthouse. The company has teamed up with Dion, Richard Neutra's son, to create a replica of the famous glass penthouse above the architect's VDL Research House.

The original VDL Research House was built in 1932. Neutra added the penthouse in 1963 when rebuilding his house after a fire. The glass doors of the building slide open to merge indoors and outdoors. The company said, "The design embodies Neutra's architectural theory of biorealism, which denotes the relationship between architecture and health."

But never fear, the new buildings "use updated construction methods and materials, while respecting all of the house's original details." Of course, smart home technology will be included.

Interested in a very cool mid-mod pool house? Kettal says the replicas will be available in 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

