Oasis at Mattituck, a Luxury Development With Financial Upside for North Fork Buyers

In greater numbers due to flexible work models, New Yorkers have been moving out to Long Island to larger homes, many to the North Fork, which is less congested and better priced than the Hamptons on the South Fork. The Oasis at Mattituck, a new high-end luxury development from Modern Age Home Builders, is a rare large development of single-family homes in Mattituck.

The development is in its final phase, with only four of 22 houses still available. Completely turnkey, with designer-selected finishes, heated saltwater pools, and expansive grounds, all are move-in ready now, so buyers can catch the earliest tip of the spring and summer. All the homes are single-family and standalone — so there’s no added expense of an HOA.

The North Fork offers an enviable lifestyle and Mattituck is no exception. The Oasis is surrounded by wineries, and residents are only minutes from private beaches and waterways. The surrounding farmland and markets such as Lombardi’s provide direct-from-the-farm fresh organic produce. You can also enjoy fishing, fine dining, boating, horseback riding, a walkable downtown in Mattituck and other North Fork towns, cycling, riding trails, and premier golf.

School options include highly regarded public schools. And then there’s the nationally known Harbes Family Farm. The 78-acre apple orchard features 27 different apple varieties and uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples; in the fall there’s pumpkin picking, cornfield mazes, and pony riding. And you’re just a short car ride from the outdoor children’s water park, Splish Splash, and the Riverhead aquarium, home to a 20,000-gallon coral reef tank.

Perhaps the best part of buying at the Oasis is its value. It is the only large North Fork development of its kind, in an area where home development is discouraged. The town of Southold’s goal is 80 percent agricultural conservation. As such, huge parcels of open space have already been preserved and will remain that way. This constricts the supply of land, a factor in making homes more valuable over time.

Also, if you’re thinking of moving to Mattituck, be aware that the real estate tax structure in Southold township is far less than other parts of Long Island.

