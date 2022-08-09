Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Two co-ops in the Round Dune on the ocean in East Quogue are being sold as a package at the price of $725,000. Listing agent Lauren Spiegel of Douglas Elliman says this is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day.

“This oceanfront hideaway is truly a surfer’s paradise, with private beach access in a location that I think offers the best surf break in the area west of the canal,” says Spiegel. “This is a value opportunity that doesn’t come about often, offering oceanfront views, a private sandy beach with all the amenities and just a short ride to town for shopping and entertainment.”

The Round Dune is a seasonal 76-unit co-op with four two-story round buildings that are open April 30 to October 31. The two single and separate units —D8 and D17 at 101 Dune Road — are contiguous and can be connected by a new owner.

The double unit offers “captivating water views” from both floors and beach access, according to the listing. The lower level features a poolside deck, while the upper unit offers an ocean viewing balcony with 180-degree water views.

Each studio unit, decorated with a coastal vibe, has an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, a living room, a dining area and a studio bedroom, plus two full bathrooms. There is a total of 1,100 square feet between the two.

Amenities in the Round Dune include 24-hour security, a heated pool, community sitting areas, outdoor showers, laundry services and trash removal.

The co-op also offers on-site parking.

[Listing: 101 Dune Road, #D8 & D17, East Quogue | Broker: Lauren Spiegel, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

