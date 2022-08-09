House of the Day

Oceanfront East Quogue Co-ops Available in Package Deal for $725K

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

Two co-ops in the Round Dune on the ocean in East Quogue are being sold as a package at the price of $725,000. Listing agent Lauren Spiegel of Douglas Elliman says this is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day.

“This oceanfront hideaway is truly a surfer’s paradise, with private beach access in a location that I think offers the best surf break in the area west of the canal,” says Spiegel. “This is a value opportunity that doesn’t come about often, offering oceanfront views, a private sandy beach with all the amenities and just a short ride to town for shopping and entertainment.”

The Round Dune is a seasonal 76-unit co-op with four two-story round buildings that are open April 30 to October 31. The two single and separate units —D8 and D17 at 101 Dune Road — are contiguous and can be connected by a new owner.

oceanfront, co-op
Inside one of the two units being sold together in a package deal at the Round Dune.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

The double unit offers “captivating water views” from both floors and beach access, according to the listing. The lower level features a poolside deck, while the upper unit offers an ocean viewing balcony with 180-degree water views.

Each studio unit, decorated with a coastal vibe, has an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, a living room, a dining area and a studio bedroom, plus two full bathrooms. There is a total of 1,100 square feet between the two.

The pool at the Round DuneCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

Amenities in the Round Dune include 24-hour security, a heated pool, community sitting areas, outdoor showers, laundry services and trash removal.

The co-op also offers on-site parking.

[Listing: 101 Dune Road, #D8 & D17, East Quogue | Broker: Lauren Spiegel, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

One of the decksCourtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

