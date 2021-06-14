Old World Charm and Breathtaking Water Views at This $29.5 Million Water Mill Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A large waterfront home with breathtaking views of Mecox Bay recently hit the market for $29.5 million.

Set on a 2.3-acre waterfront property, the home offers “old world charm” paired with modern amenities, according to the Douglas Elliman listing. Michaela Keszler is the broker.

“The attention to detail is unmatched,” according to the listing for the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home. “The oversized chef’s kitchen is any host’s dream. The stately dining room is perfect for any formal dining situation.”

Upstairs, the master suite offers an unparalleled view of Mecox Bay. The additional five bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms.

The home also boasts a state-of-the-art home theater.

Outside, there is a pool that overlooks the bay and is surrounded by lush and mature landscaping.

A walkway leads to the bay, where there is a dock in water deep enough to hold a 19-foot boat perfect for watersports on Mecox Bay.

A must-see for anyone whose bank account allows.

[Listing: 250 Olivers Cove, Water Mill, NY |Broker: Michaela Keszler, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

