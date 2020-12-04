Open Houses: A Mini-Estate in East Hampton and More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The holidays are fast approaching, but it’s not just the gifts under the tree that people are shopping for, it could be a place to put the tree.

Among the open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend is one that has been dubbed a mini-estate. Located on the edge of East Hampton Village, the property at 105 Cove Hollow Road “was meticulously built and curated down to the linens by famous Hampton’s designer/builder, Jeff Rosen,” according to Sotheby’s International Realty. Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green have listed the 5,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house with a pool at $4.995 million.

An open house is scheduled on both Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork, in chronological order:

330 Middle Line Highway, Water Mill

Price: $4.5 million

Brokers: Raphael Avigdor and Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

235 Majors Path, Southampton

Price: $2.35 million

Brokers: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers

Saturday, December 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

46 Osborne Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3.63 million

Brokers: Tania Deighton, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, December 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

29 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.375 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill

Price: $3.895 million

Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers

Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10 North Bishops Lane, Southampton

Price: $1.395 million

Brokers: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, December 5, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

100 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $3.595 million

Broker: Elyn W. Kronemeyer, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 5, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

136 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Natascha Tillmanns, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, December 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Club Drive, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $1.975 million

Broker: Hillary Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, December 6, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

