Open Houses: A Mini-Estate in East Hampton and More

The holidays are fast approaching, but it’s not just the gifts under the tree that people are shopping for, it could be a place to put the tree.
Among the open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend is one that has been dubbed a mini-estate. Located on the edge of East Hampton Village, the property at 105 Cove Hollow Road “was meticulously built and curated down to the linens by famous Hampton’s designer/builder, Jeff Rosen,” according to Sotheby’s International Realty. Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green have listed the 5,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house with a pool at $4.995 million.
An open house is scheduled on both Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork, in chronological order:
330 Middle Line Highway, Water Mill
Price: $4.5 million
Brokers: Raphael Avigdor and Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
235 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $2.35 million
Brokers: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers
Saturday, December 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
46 Osborne Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.63 million
Brokers: Tania Deighton, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
29 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.375 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill
Price: $3.895 million
Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers
Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
10 North Bishops Lane, Southampton
Price: $1.395 million
Brokers: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 5, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
100 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $3.595 million
Broker: Elyn W. Kronemeyer, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 5, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
136 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Natascha Tillmanns, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, December 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
18 Club Drive, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $1.975 million
Broker: Hillary Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, December 6, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
