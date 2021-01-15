Open Houses: Modern Montauk Home With Panoramic Ocean Views

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A not-to-be-missed open house this week: 14 Maple Street in Montauk, which may have you feeling more like you’re in Malibu than in Montauk (freezing temperatures aside of course).

The six-bedroom modern house is perched 125-feet above sea level, providing unobstructed ocean 180-degree ocean views from nearly every room. It is listed with Douglas Elliman for $13.7 million.

The approximately 8,423-square-foot home has floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to an 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio that surrounds the 45-foot-long heated saltwater gunite pool with waterfall edge. The property also enjoys access to a walking path to the beach at Gurney’s Resort.

An open house will be held on Sunday, January 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representing the listing are Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun, Daniel McKay and Michael Passaro.

Here are other open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

45 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Susan Sprott, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., By appointment only

See it here ->

18 Bridge Street, Apartment 2F, Sag Harbor

Price: $995,000

Brokers: Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Long Springs Road, North Sea

Price: $2.775 million

Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

131 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.995 million

Brokers: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue

Price: $1.45 million

Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2244 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.669 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Deer Run, Water Mill

Price: $7.895 million

Broker: Amelia M. Doggwiler, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.