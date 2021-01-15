Montauk

Open Houses: Modern Montauk Home With Panoramic Ocean Views

Credit: Douglas Elliman

A not-to-be-missed open house this week: 14 Maple Street in Montauk, which may have you feeling more like you’re in Malibu than in Montauk (freezing temperatures aside of course).

The six-bedroom modern house is perched 125-feet above sea level, providing unobstructed ocean 180-degree ocean views from nearly every room. It is listed with Douglas Elliman for $13.7 million.

The approximately 8,423-square-foot home has floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to an 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio that surrounds the 45-foot-long heated saltwater gunite pool with waterfall edge. The property also enjoys access to a walking path to the beach at Gurney’s Resort.

An open house will be held on Sunday, January 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representing the listing are Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun, Daniel McKay and Michael Passaro.

Here are other open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

45 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Susan Sprott, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., By appointment only
See it here -> 

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

18 Bridge Street, Apartment 2F, Sag Harbor
Price: $995,000
Brokers: Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here -> 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

4 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here -> 

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

131 Flying Point Road, Water Mill 
Price: $4.995 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 16, 12 – 2  p.m.
See it here -> 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

2244 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.669 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

14 Deer Run, Water Mill 
Price: $7.895 million
Broker: Amelia M. Doggwiler, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

