Proper Hospitality Takes Over Montauk Yacht Club Management

The Montauk Yacht Club will debut a multi-million dollar renovation this summer, according to Proper Hospitality, which announced recently that it has taken over the management and operations of the historic resort and marina.

The 107-key resort joins The Collective, Proper Hospitality’s roster of independent hotels that includes properties, such as Hotel June in West Los Angeles and Malibu, Avalon Hotels in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs, Venice V Hotel in Venice Beach and The Culver Hotel in Culver City.

Safe Harbor Marinas, which owns and operates the world’s largest boating network, quietly purchased the 16-acre Star Island property for a record-setting $149.4 million in 2022. Since 2018, the property had been Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, but since the purchase, it has returned to its historic name, the Montauk Yacht Club.

“We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Proper Hospitality to Montauk Yacht Club for this upcoming season,” says Karla Aabo​​​​, the managing director of Montauk Yacht Club. “As this is our first foray into the East Coast, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome a new market to The Collective this May. After the multi-million-dollar strategic enhancement to the historic property and introducing our lens of lifestyle hospitality, this refreshed Montauk Yacht Club and Ocean Club Montauk, helmed by Chef Jarad McCarroll, will debut an elevated new destination well suited to both visitors and locals.”

Built in 1928 as a private social club, Montauk Yacht Club sits on Lake Montauk with guest rooms, villas, three pools, dining, indoor and outdoor bars, tennis and pickleball courts, a private beach and more than 200 boat slips.

“Proper Hospitality’s guidance ensures the forthcoming property will be a distinct reflection of the vibrant Montauk community while introducing uncommon luxury, and world-class amenities including elevated dining, a focus on wellness, and updated indoor and outdoor spaces,” the management firm says.

Ocean Club Montauk, a new restaurant and bar by Chef McCarroll, will open for the summer season. He has worked in kitchens in St. Barths’ Hotel Le Toiny, Chiltern Firehouse and The Ritz London. “Taking a cue from its Caribbean counterpart Ocean Club St. Barths, the new restaurant will feature an elevated menu of just-caught seafood, seasonal and local produce that celebrates the best of the East Coast, and new dishes from the restaurant’s wood-fired grill,” the statement says.

On the water, the Montauk Yacht Club can accommodate boats from small day cruisers to 300-foot superyachts. The club can facilitate day trips, fishing expeditions and other water excursions. Electric X-Shore boats are part of the seasonal club’s “house fleet.”

The property will also unveil a refreshed fitness center, spa offerings, an all-day to-go café, indoor and outdoor bars, three pools, and tennis, pickleball, volleyball and bocce courts when it opens in May.

