Open Houses: Shelter Island Home Comes With Deepwater Dock on Menantic Creek

Between the weather, holidays and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, there is not many open houses happening this weekend. However, there are a few of the must-see homes you can take a peek at this weekend.

Among them is the recently renovated waterfront home on Shelter Island. This Douglas Elliman listing at 24 Midway Road sits on three quarters of an acre overlooking Menantic Creek. The open floor plan features a living area with a vaulted ceiling and an oversized deck perfect for entertaining, and a private deepwater dock.

The 4,475-square-foot home also has two master suites, and two more guest bedrooms plus a private apartment above the garage. There is also a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and room for a gym, home office and separate area for kids to study and play.

The open house will take place on Saturday, December 19, from at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Peter Humphrey is the listing agent.

Here are some of the other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend:

64 Fox Hollow Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.25 million

Brokers: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.945 million

Brokers: Frank and Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

10 North Bishop’s Lane, Tuckahoe

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday December 19, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

36 Fordham Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $1.895 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

35 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.199 million

Brokers: Robert Kohr and Martha Murray, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

