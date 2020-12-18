Open Houses: Shelter Island Home Comes With Deepwater Dock on Menantic Creek

Between the weather, holidays and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, there is not many open houses happening this weekend. However, there are a few of the must-see homes you can take a peek at this weekend.
Among them is the recently renovated waterfront home on Shelter Island. This Douglas Elliman listing at 24 Midway Road sits on three quarters of an acre overlooking Menantic Creek. The open floor plan features a living area with a vaulted ceiling and an oversized deck perfect for entertaining, and a private deepwater dock.
The 4,475-square-foot home also has two master suites, and two more guest bedrooms plus a private apartment above the garage. There is also a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and room for a gym, home office and separate area for kids to study and play.
The open house will take place on Saturday, December 19, from at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Peter Humphrey is the listing agent.
Here are some of the other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend:
64 Fox Hollow Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Brokers: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.945 million
Brokers: Frank and Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
10 North Bishop’s Lane, Tuckahoe
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday December 19, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
36 Fordham Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $1.895 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
35 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.199 million
Brokers: Robert Kohr and Martha Murray, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, December 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
