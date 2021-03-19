Open Houses: Charming Southampton Compound and More on View This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Unique lots, stunning properties and gorgeous homes are on full display this weekend as Hamptons agents ready their enlightening open houses.

One such open house will showcase the spectacular oversized lot and modern single-story home located at 64 Armande Street in the Village of Southampton. Listed by Thomas Cavallo of Douglas Elliman for $3.295 million, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a large pool between the main house and the detached two-car garage, forming its own mini compound.

Full of surprises, the home comprises an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high-end fixtures, custom fireplace in the living room, a spacious dining room with sliding glass doors out to the patio and yard, which is fully enclosed by walls of mature cypress and arborvitae, creating a private oasis. A pool house with a separate entrance and driveway promises plenty of space for guests to settle in for the weekend, with a living room, wet bar, cathedral ceilings, full bathroom and an outdoor shower to cap off a sunny day at the nearby Southampton beaches.

The next open house takes place on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See it here ->

Check out some other open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend:

166 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.125 million

Broker: Andrey Trigubovich and Doranne Phillips Telberg of Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 20, 1–2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

57 Waters Edge Road, North Sea

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman

Sunday, March 21, 12:30–2 p.m.

See it here ->

5 Rogers Court, Noyack

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor of Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 20, 2–5 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, 2–5 p.m.

See it here ->

36 East Harbor Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Jon Barton of Sotheby’s

Sunday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.–noon

See it here ->

37 Salt Marsh Path, East Hampton

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Hillary Davis of Sotheby’s

Sunday, March 21, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Monument Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton of Sotheby’s

Saturday, March 20, noon–2 p.m.

See it here ->

67 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Ryan Struble of Sotheby’s

Saturday, March 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

See it here ->

1127 Noyac Path, Bridgehampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens

Monday, March 22, noon–2 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Seabreeze Lane, Amagansett

Price: $3.95 million

Broker: Noel Mason of Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 20, 12:30–2:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, 12:30–2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

133 Monroe Drive, Montauk

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: John Scott Thomas and Robyn S. Diament of Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 20, 1–2 p.m.

See it here ->

185 Bishops Lane, Southampton

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, March 19, 1–3 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

See it here ->

