Open Houses: Charming Southampton Compound and More on View This Weekend

Unique lots, stunning properties and gorgeous homes are on full display this weekend as Hamptons agents ready their enlightening open houses.
One such open house will showcase the spectacular oversized lot and modern single-story home located at 64 Armande Street in the Village of Southampton. Listed by Thomas Cavallo of Douglas Elliman for $3.295 million, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a large pool between the main house and the detached two-car garage, forming its own mini compound.
Full of surprises, the home comprises an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high-end fixtures, custom fireplace in the living room, a spacious dining room with sliding glass doors out to the patio and yard, which is fully enclosed by walls of mature cypress and arborvitae, creating a private oasis. A pool house with a separate entrance and driveway promises plenty of space for guests to settle in for the weekend, with a living room, wet bar, cathedral ceilings, full bathroom and an outdoor shower to cap off a sunny day at the nearby Southampton beaches.
The next open house takes place on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See it here ->
Check out some other open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend:
166 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.125 million
Broker: Andrey Trigubovich and Doranne Phillips Telberg of Douglas Elliman
Saturday, March 20, 1–2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
57 Waters Edge Road, North Sea
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman
Sunday, March 21, 12:30–2 p.m.
See it here ->
5 Rogers Court, Noyack
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor of Douglas Elliman
Saturday, March 20, 2–5 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, 2–5 p.m.
See it here ->
36 East Harbor Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Jon Barton of Sotheby’s
Sunday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.–noon
See it here ->
37 Salt Marsh Path, East Hampton
Price: $1.295 million
Broker: Hillary Davis of Sotheby’s
Sunday, March 21, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
2 Monument Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton of Sotheby’s
Saturday, March 20, noon–2 p.m.
See it here ->
67 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Ryan Struble of Sotheby’s
Saturday, March 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
See it here ->
1127 Noyac Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens
Monday, March 22, noon–2 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Seabreeze Lane, Amagansett
Price: $3.95 million
Broker: Noel Mason of Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, March 20, 12:30–2:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, 12:30–2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
133 Monroe Drive, Montauk
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: John Scott Thomas and Robyn S. Diament of Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, March 20, 1–2 p.m.
See it here ->
185 Bishops Lane, Southampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, March 19, 1–3 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
See it here ->
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.