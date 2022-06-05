‘Osprey House’ on Sag Harbor Cove Sells for $10.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Prime waterfront property in Sag Harbor Village has traded for $10.5 million.

John Scott “JT’ Thomas and Robert Stearns of Brown Harris Stevens had the listing at 62 West Water Street, known as the “Osprey House” for its views out over Sag Harbor Cove. Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group brought the buyer.

“Inventory across the Hamptons continues to be historically low and waterfront homes close to village centers are rarely available,” Stearns and Thomas said in a statement about the sale. “At the same time, the greatest demand is for turn-key properties. Our process with this sale included extensive work advising the sellers in preparing their home for launch, highlighting the extraordinary nature and opportunities of the property during the marketing phase and ultimately achieving amazing results.”

The property came to market in August of 2021 for $11.995 million. The last ask was $11.7 million.

The gated 0.60-acre property sits just 2,100 feet from Main Street, but still offers privacy and private access to the beach. The 5,000-square-foot residence features five bedrooms and six full baths. Plus, there is a 16-foot-by-40-foot waterside pool, a cabana with an outdoor shower and flower gardens.

The deal closed on May 25, 2022. No word yet on who the lucky new owners are.

